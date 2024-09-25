How to Create a Mobile Game That Works on Both Android and iOS?

Thinking about developing a mobile game that works smoothly on both Android and iOS? The key challenge here is to navigate the growing complexity of cross-platform development while keeping your game accessible to a wide audience.

In this article, we’ll guide you through 6 essential steps to create a cross-platform mobile game. You’ll also read about the recent trends in the mobile gaming market. Also, we recommend reading the tips for successful iOS and Android app development to be aware of different approaches, best practices, and costs of app development.

Let’s move on!

The Mobile Gaming Market In 2024

The mobile gaming market has projected revenues of more than US$95bn globally. The rise of 5G and cloud gaming influenced this growth and made mobile games more accessible and immersive. A great portion of this revenue comes from in-game purchases, ads, and subscriptions. As of early 2024, Android has more than 70% market share worldwide.

There are 2 key factors that drive this market’s growth. Firstly, it’s increased smartphone penetration in emerging markets. And the advancements in gaming technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) and cloud gaming, also hugely impact the development of the mobile gaming market.

For more insights into monetization strategies, check out the key ways free mobile apps and games earn money. Mobile game developers can implement these models to maximize profits.

6 Steps to Create a Cross-Platform Mobile Game

Development of a cross-platform mobile game can be a complex but rewarding solution. Follow these 6 key steps to guide your project from concept to launch on both Android and iOS:

Step 1: Plan and come up with a game design

The foundation of any successful game begins with a well-thought-out design. Start with defining the game’s concept:

What genre will it fall under (e.g., puzzle, action, adventure)?

What are the core game mechanics, such as controls, objectives, and player progression?

Next, create wireframes and storyboards to visualize the flow of the game and the key screens. These will serve as blueprints for your developers and designers. When you plan cross-platform development, consider the differences in UX/UI design between Android and iOS. Both platforms have distinct interface conventions, so a design that works well for one may not work seamlessly for the other. You should keep user experience uniform and adapt to each platform’s native look and feel.

Step 2: Choose a cross-platform development framework

The second step is to select the right development framework. Popular cross-platform frameworks like Unity, Unreal Engine, and Flutter provide the necessary tools to develop for both Android and iOS simultaneously.

Unity is widely used for 2D and 3D games and offers extensive asset libraries and strong cross-platform support.

Unreal Engine is known for its advanced graphics capabilities, especially for high-performance games.

Flutter is a newer option but growing in popularity for its native-like performance on both platforms.

While Unity and Unreal Engine offer powerful tools for large, complex games, they come with a steeper learning curve. Flutter, on the other hand, is great for simpler games or developers already familiar with its framework. Your choice depends on your game’s complexity, budget, and team expertise.

Step 3: Set up the development environment

Once you’ve selected your framework, set up the development environment. Both Android Studio and Xcode are essential tools for Android and iOS development, respectively. For cross-platform development, you will need to configure an integrated development environment (IDE) that supports your chosen framework. Visual Studio is often preferred, particularly for Unity and Unreal Engine, as it offers comprehensive tools and extensions for game development.

Don’t forget to integrate any third-party libraries or APIs that are necessary for your game’s features, such as cloud saves, in-app purchases, or analytics. Make sure that these libraries are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms to avoid issues later in the development process.

Step 4: Develop and code the game

With your environment set up, it’s time to start writing the game’s code. Focus on writing reusable and scalable code to guarantee compatibility between Android and iOS. Most cross-platform frameworks allow you to write code once and run it on both platforms, but there are always platform-specific tweaks you might need to make for optimal performance.

Develop the core game mechanics, physics, and animations according to your design blueprint. If you’re using Unity or Unreal Engine, take advantage of the vast libraries of assets available to optimize the process. These engines also support physics engines, so you can easily integrate realistic object interactions and movements into your game.

Step 5: Test and debug it

Also, you’ll need to run your game on real Android and iOS devices to identify and resolve performance issues specific to each platform. Common bugs include memory leaks, lag, and UI inconsistencies that may not be apparent in a simulator or emulator. Tools like Firebase Test Lab or Appium can help automate testing across multiple devices and guarantee your game performs well on a range of smartphones and tablets.

Cross-platform testing and debugging also involve optimization of frame rates, guarantee of smooth gameplay, and resolution of device-specific issues. Unity and Unreal Engine provide built-in debugging tools to catch these errors early. So, it’s important to make sure your game is stable and performs well under different network conditions and hardware capabilities.

Step 6: Submit the app to the App Store and ensure compliance

Finally, you need to submit your game to both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Each platform has specific requirements and guidelines that must be followed to guarantee compliance.

For example, Apple requires that apps support at least one accessibility feature, while Google has stringent policies on in-app advertising. Make sure your game complies with both platforms’ data privacy policies, payment systems, and app guidelines.

Simultaneous launches on both platforms are ideal if you want to reach a broader audience. To do this, make sure you have both apps thoroughly tested, all metadata prepared (such as descriptions, screenshots, and keywords), and follow recommendations for submission. Trusted resources like Google’s Developer Documentation and Apple’s App Store Review Guidelines can help you do a smooth launch.

3 Current Trends in Cross-Platform Mobile Game Development

1. The rise of cloud gaming for mobile

Cloud gaming reduces the hardware requirements for high-performance games. With services like Google Stadia and Xbox Cloud Gaming, players can now stream complex games directly to their devices without downloading them. This eliminates the need for high-end hardware, which allows users with even budget smartphones to access AAA games.

2. Cross-platform multiplayer and social features

Cross-platform multiplayer functionality is becoming a standard feature in mobile games, which allows users to play with friends across different devices. The examples can be the games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Mobile; they enable seamless multiplayer experiences between Android, iOS, consoles, and PCs.

Alongside multiplayer capabilities, social features such as in-game chat, friend lists, and community forums are being integrated to boost user engagement. These social elements not only advances gameplay but also provide stronger player communities, which makes cross-platform compatibility a must for mobile game developers.

3. Increasing use of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

AR and VR technologies offer immersive experiences that go beyond traditional screen-based play. Games like Pokémon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite have popularized AR. They blend virtual elements with the real world. Meanwhile, VR headsets such as Oculus Quest are making it easier for mobile users to experience full-scale virtual environments.

AR and VR present unique opportunities for cross-platform games to stand out, especially with the development of advanced tools like Unity’s AR Foundation and Unreal Engine’s ARKit integration, which enables developers to create engaging multi-platform AR/VR experiences.

Conclusion

Overall, we outlined for you the 6 main steps so you can create a cross-platform mobile game that works on both Android and iOS. We explored the importance of defining the concept, creating wireframes, and considering cross-platform UX/UI design. Also, it’s important to review popular cross-platform development frameworks like Unity and Unreal Engine.

In the coding phase, you will focus on writing reusable, scalable code and integrating game mechanics, while during the testing stage, you will debug on real devices. Finally, you will have the process of your game’s submission to app stores and compliance with platform guidelines. We recommend following these steps, so you can create a successful mobile game that reaches a broad audience!