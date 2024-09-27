Midnight Murder Club open beta available now on Steam

Velan Studios has announced that the open beta for Midnight Murder Club is now available on PC via Steam, meaning you can try it right now.

The developer is the team behind Knockout City, which we adored here, but sadly eventually shut down. The new game is described by saying: “the unique pitch black gameplay has players slowly creeping through the inky darkness of an old Victorian mansion, armed with only a flashlight and revolver, trying to complete their mission and survive. As they navigate through the dark hallways, they must keep an eye out for other club members that might be hiding in the shadows, more than willing to kill to be the last ones standing.”

Heart-pounding and hilarious multiplayer FPS fun. Trust your senses and overcome your fears as you’re armed with a flashlight and a revolver, then set against your friends in a pitch-black mansion with surprises around every corner. Welcome to the Midnight Murder Club, an elite group that asks you to trust your senses and instincts as you’re armed (at the start, at least) with nothing but a flashlight and a revolver in a pitch-black mansion. Pick a mask to hide your identity as you join your friends in a shootout in the dark where choices matter in a game of perception, deception, and shooting skill.

The beta will include two of the four modes that will be available in the final game, as follows:

Free for All – Club members navigate the mansion alone, aiming to be the most deadly by the end of the round.

Head Hunters – Two players take on the role of hunter to track down and prevent the remaining four players from finding and burning four hidden effigies.

Back in 2021, when we spoke to Velan Studios, Karthik Bala said “We started Vicarious Visions in 1991,” explains Bala, “when we were in high school, and we ran that for 25 years, and on the 25th anniversary we left. So we started Velan Studios at the end of 2016, and so we’re coming up on five years, which is amazing… time flies. Our whole goal and mission was to create new kinds of experiences, or what we feel like could be breakthrough experiences that feel like magic. The play-feel, and how a game feels; that’s what the studio is about.”

Midnight Murder Club is planned to be released for PC via Steam in “Q4 2024”. You can download and play the open beta now.