Sea of Stars “Dawn of Equinox” update coming in November, makes big changes

Developer Sabotage Studio has announced “Dawn of Equinox”, a free update for Sea of Stars, coming on November 12th to PC and consoles.

Apparently the Dawn of Equinox update is a gift to “thank more than 5 million players for their unwavering love for Sea of Stars“, and it contains some of the most requested features and improvements from fan feedback. The developer says this update represents the “fully realized vision for Sea of Stars’ spectacular adventure.”

Here’s the list of features for the update:

All-New Local Co-op: Sea of Stars’ story will be playable in its entirety by up to three players, with allies traversing the world together and mastering a new Co-op Timed Hits combat mechanic.

Sea of Stars’ story will be playable in its entirety by up to three players, with allies traversing the world together and mastering a new Co-op Timed Hits combat mechanic. Combat 2.0: The addition of Mystery Locks brings a new gameplay loop around revealing the ways to break the spells of enemies each time a new type is encountered in battle. Along with “Reveal” functions added to some of the playable cast’s special skills, Combo Points now remain after battle, offering new ways to open certain encounters, or test different damage types on enemies to reveal their locks. A comprehensive balancing pass has also been done to reflect both these new changes and player feedback since launch.

The addition of Mystery Locks brings a new gameplay loop around revealing the ways to break the spells of enemies each time a new type is encountered in battle. Along with “Reveal” functions added to some of the playable cast’s special skills, Combo Points now remain after battle, offering new ways to open certain encounters, or test different damage types on enemies to reveal their locks. A comprehensive balancing pass has also been done to reflect both these new changes and player feedback since launch. A Revamped Prologue: Implementing combat for the young versions of our heroes, the updated flow does away with the flashback structure to begin in their childhood, directly including action in the prologue.

Implementing combat for the young versions of our heroes, the updated flow does away with the flashback structure to begin in their childhood, directly including action in the prologue. Bonus Cinematic Scene: An entirely new cutscene has been added to accentuate a pivotal moment in the original adventure, referred to as “Paths on Water.”

An entirely new cutscene has been added to accentuate a pivotal moment in the original adventure, referred to as “Paths on Water.” A Speedrunner Mode Relic: This new item activates a range of features helpful for those looking to set a new personal best or world record.

This new item activates a range of features helpful for those looking to set a new personal best or world record. Difficulty Presets: Three difficulty options are now available when starting a new game, which are presets using the game’s Relics. New Relics have also been added, both for quality of life and difficulty adjustments.

Three difficulty options are now available when starting a new game, which are presets using the game’s Relics. New Relics have also been added, both for quality of life and difficulty adjustments. Improved Parrot Relic: Sea of Stars’ secret-tracking parrot has learned a few new tricks to better assist players tracking down overlooked challenges and collectibles.

Sea of Stars’ secret-tracking parrot has learned a few new tricks to better assist players tracking down overlooked challenges and collectibles. Quebecois Localization: A comprehensive French Canadian translation for Quebec’s finest Solstice Warriors.

A comprehensive French Canadian translation for Quebec’s finest Solstice Warriors. Quality of Life Improvements: A constellation of general updates and improvements spanning Sea of Stars’ full campaign.

Worth noting that the Throes of the Watchmaker DLC is also going to be free, and that’s coming in Spring 2025 with a whole new storyline, playable character, and will act more as “an encore” to the main adventure.

Sea of Stars is out now for PC and consoles. The update will drop on November 12th.