Developer Superkami and publisher Toplitz Productions has announced Sengoku Dynasty is coming to consoles in 2025.

Described as an open world village builder, with life simulation and survival elements, Sengoku Dynasty is in early access on PC via Steam as of now, with the 1.0 launch coming in November. Toplitz says that “console players will have the opportunity to immerse themselves into the captivating world of feudal Japan’s tumultuous past, transforming a famine-stricken and war-torn land into their personal legacy.”

Check out the console trailer below:

Sengoku Dynasty provides a unique insight into Japanese social structure, craftsmanship and economy that will see console players build and expand their villages using natural resources like bamboo, stone, grass, ore or wood. Players will also be able to employ villagers, conduct trade, cultivate the land and construct a range of buildings including breweries, workshops, houses, watch towers or shrines. Furthermore, players will be able to create essential farming tools and even weapons from the resources they gather with the game’s deep crafting system, including katanas and bows as they look to build their legacy and help their communities thrive. The console version will be identical to the adventure PC players can experience in terms of size and content features, including its most recent Ikigai update for PC which introduced a more refined combat system. Additionally, console players will be able to set out building their legacy on their own or with up to 3 companions in the game’s co-op mode.

Matthias Wünsche, CEO Toplitz Productions GmbH, comments “We’re extremely pleased to announce that Sengoku Dynasty will bring its captivating world of 16th Century Japan to console audiences. Superkami has delivered a game that captures the culture, traditions and breathtaking landscapes of a rich historical era. We can’t wait for players to explore this unique world and embark on their own journey in the world of medieval Japan.”

Sengoku Dynasty is available on PC at the moment, and a console release date is planned for 2025.