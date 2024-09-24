Starfield animated anthology gets a new episode for Shattered Space expansion

The new Starfield expansion, Shattered Space, is coming on September 30th, and a new episode of the animated anthology has been release for it.

In case you’ve forgotten, the animated anthology was a three-part series ahead of the release of Starfield back in September. This new episode is called “All Must Serve” and Bethesda says in the video “we follow a young Va’ruun child attending a ceremony at the Scaled Citadel. When a catastrophe wipes out a massive chunk of the Va’ruun capital city, the people of House Va’ruun are left struggling to pick up the pieces.”

Check out the new episode, below:

In Shattered Space, players will visit the homeworld of House Va’ruun for the first time. Explore a fully handcrafted new location and unravel the mysteries surrounding the followers of the Great Serpent. House Va’ruun is on the brink of collapse and their people need help finding a path forward. When your sudden presence on their hidden home planet is seen by some as divine intervention, it’s up to you to restore House Va’ruun and decide the fate of this secretive faction. You arrive on Va’ruun’kai to find the capital city in chaos. A massive vortex had recently devastated Dazra, swallowing huge chunks of the city. Residents are searching for missing loved ones and attempting to put their lives back together, and they don’t seem entirely pleased by your arrival. But what is this vortex? What happened to the people that disappeared into it? Who will lead the people now? Throughout your journey in Shattered Space, you’ll uncover the truth behind what caused the vortex to appear and in doing so, decide the fate of House Va’ruun.

In our review of Starfield we said: “For a game as big as Starfield, these issues are a drop in the ocean. I’ve not had this much fun with a game since last year’s Elden Ring, and that sense of discovery I felt playing FromSoft’s epic fantasy has returned. I’ll be playing Starfield for a long time, and I can’t wait to discuss with friends some of the discoveries and memories they’ve made. It’s a beautiful looking game that surpasses what has come from studio before, leading the company in a positive direction for the future. There’s no end to the kind of person you can become, and if you’re still on the fence about it, hop off and download this to your Xbox right now.”

Shattered Space launches on September 30 for Xbox Series X|S and PC.