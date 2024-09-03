Supermassive Games is back with another story-driven adventure, The Casting of Frank Stone, and you may be wondering about how long it’ll take to beat it. We’ve got you covered, and will let you know exactly how long you need to set aside to play through this one.

The Dark Pictures games, and titles like Until Dawn and The Quarry weren’t exactly short, but they are also not epic 30-hour adventures. And just like those, The Casting of Frank Stone is pretty much the right feeling length for this type of game, with plenty to replay after the fact.

The Casting of Frank Stone: how long to beat

A standard playthrough will take you around six hours to finish the story. If you’re someone who isn’t at all bothered about collectibles, then you might be able to shave some time off that. Likewise, if you’re a pixel hunter who prefers to find everything on your first try, add an hour or so to that tally.

Are there reasons to replay?

There are a lot of branching paths to the story of The Casting of Frank Stone, so while you might now know the answer to “how long to beat” it, you will have likely not seen all of the story in that first playthrough. The deluxe edition of the game comes with “The cutting room floor” option, which lets you choose to replay alternative paths after you’ve first started, though this is otherwise locked after you finish the game for the first time.

Also, when you finish the story once you unlock “Plunderer’s Instinct”, which shows you when a hidden collectible is nearby. So you can worry less about that kind of thing on the first playthrough. There are a massive amount of branching paths to see, especially near the end, so we’d say there’s definitely room to replay. And to even see what we’d deem “the majority” and get an ending where everyone survives, you could easily spend 12 hours. That is, unless you fancy using a guide to get the best ending, of course…