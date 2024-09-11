Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 dev diary shows new characters

Paradox Interactive and members of The Chinese Room have introduced some of the non-Camarilla characters coming to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. In a brand new dev diary, writer Cherish Goldstraw and narrative director Ian Thomas went into detail about the Unbound, Kindred that fall outside of Camarilla, along with the Anarch Movement that manifests the Unbound’s goal of reclaiming Seattle.

The unbound are all those vampires who fall outside the Camarilla. The Anarch Movement in its various forms is a subset of the unbound and their most visible manifestation. Many seek to escape from Camarilla control by hiding. But those loyal to the Movement have decided to fight back, attempting to conquer and control domains originally held by those who would claim themselves their masters. The Anarch Movement is different in each city. Sometimes an Anarch city has a ruler called a Baron. More commonly, it’s led by gangs who each have their own territories. Some cities are currently divided between Anarch and Camarilla vampires — both sides itching to take over.

The Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 dev diary also looks at some of the key characters, the history of Thin-Bloods in Seattle, and more.