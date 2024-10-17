Band of Crusaders set to arrive on GOG

Virtual Alchemy, the team behind the recently announced Band of Crusaders, has revealed it will be coming to GOG when it releases. After receiving feedback from its player base, the developers have decided to release on the GOG platform as well as Steam in an effort to reach even more players when the RPG arrives. No release date has been revealed as of yet.

Band of Crusaders offers deep tactical real-time combat, featuring a unique Slow Motion mechanic – a modern reimagining of the classic Real-Time with Pause system. Player leads a party of medieval warriors through a dark, atmospheric world teeming with demons, many of which draw inspiration from European and Slavic folklore that resonate deeply with the Poland-based development team.

“Since its reveal, players have compared Band of Crusaders to beloved classics like Baldur’s Gate, Dragon Age: Origins, Heroes of Might & Magic, and The Witcher”, said Dominik Sypnicki, CEO of Virtual Alchemy. “The passion of the gaming community drove this collaboration, and we’re excited to bring Band of Crusaders to a broader audience.”

“The process of designing our demon enemies follows two main paths. The first is rooted in respecting the source material drawn from the very soil of Europe, along with its flora and fauna. Such pure manifestations of evil often take forms amalgamated from the bodies of fallen humans or animals, further twisted by unexplained mutations and merged with plant elements or shards of the earth itself”, explains Art Director Kamil Mickiewicz. “The second path draws upon biblical motifs, referring to descriptions of demons or the personifications of the Seven Deadly Sins. This approach strikes a far more metaphorical tone, creating creatures that embody not just grotesque terror but the very essence of humanity and the darker parts of medieval culture.”

Band of Crusaders is filled with haunting medieval landscapes that have been inspired by The Witcher games, serving as “active elements” in the way players journey through the story, taking on a distorted version of medieval Europe. Mickiewicz added that the idea behind releasing Band of Crusaders on GOG was to support the freedom of player’s choosing their platform of choice.

“This partnership with GOG feels like a natural fit,” said Sypnicki. “Interestingly, what sparked this collaboration was an unexpected moment at Gamescom, where our booths were side by side. It was then that we realized both our teams had heard the same message loud and clear from players: they wanted Band of Crusaders on GOG. It felt like fate was guiding Band of Crusaders toward the GOG platform. Thanks to the players’ enthusiasm, the decision came together swiftly.

You can watch the GOG announcement trailer below: