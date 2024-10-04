City 20 roadmap revealed, starting with bug fixes

Untold Games has released the roadmap for post-apocalyptic, survival sandbox game City 20, currently in early access, with features and updates rolling out from this month, right up to February 2025.

The developer says that: “New content updates will be added to the dystopian life sim in regular intervals, approximately every one-to-two months.” Untold Games adds: “Each update will bring with it a variety of new features, quests and fixes. Over the next few months, citizens of City 20 can expect to see enhancements to NPCs, making them smarter and more natural, improvements to faction security, making them better at hiding and securing items, and dangerous new radioactive areas.”

Here’s the list of the planned updates, then:

October: Bug Fix Update

Less crashes

Less bugs

November: NPC Update

New unique NPC quests

Smarter AI

Character agenda

December: Private Property Update

Keys, locks and picks

Armoured doors

New secured areas

February: Post Atomic Update

Radioactive areas

Area and water pollution

Poisoning system

Up to 1.0 (Update timings to be confirmed at a later date)

Allied Units

Penalties and sentences

New Factions

1.0 Story Content

Seasons

Character Customization

City 20 is a deep, dystopian life sim set, which uses a complex interplay of mathematical models to portray life within a post-apocalyptic sealed-off settlement. Players will embark upon a highly-dynamic quest for survival as they navigate harsh environmental conditions, make tough societal decisions and encounter organised factions. No two players will ever have the same journey through the city, as each choice made has a cascading effect on the world, due to the interconnected mechanics underpinning the game, resulting in a completely procedural gameplay experience. These complex systems touch all aspects of gameplay from the titular city’s infrastructure, societal relationships and even the surrounding flora and fauna. At launch players can experience around ten hours of content as they explore City 20, meet its denizens and explore the surrounding ecosystem. The latter of which plays host to a starting set of animal species, whose behaviour will dynamically change based on player interactions.

City 20 is out now on PC via early access on Steam and Epic Games Store.