Cool Video Games for Two: Have Fun with Your Crush

Are you looking for a fun way to hang out without the usual dinner-and-movie routine? Why not play some amazing video games together? Whether you are gaming while sitting on a couch at home or in two different countries, video games for couples long-distance are a great way of having initial conversations with the other person. European brides seek fun and interactive games that will create laughter and some friendly competition. But which games are perfect for couples to spend the night indoors?

Today, we don’t want to propose to you the list of the worst video games of all time (joking). We allow you to walk you through some of the best of them you could use to get you and your partner laughing and bonding, or even flex that competitive muscle. Ready? Let’s hit play!

A Little Bit of Story

One of the interesting facts about video games is that the story of creation kicked off in the early 50s with some basic computer programs for fun. In 1962, the “Spacewar” game by MIT student Steve Russell.

The 80s and 90s were change-makers, with epic storylines and better graphics. We had legends such as “Super Mario Bros.” and “The Legend of Zelda.” But these days, video games are a huge industry, engaging with art, story, and tech.

Best Video Games for Couples

Not every video game is a matter of mashing buttons—over 3 billion people play together, and 46.1% of gamers are women. So who said that girls don’t like video games?

The real secret to playing with your crush is selecting one of the video games for couples online that is appropriate for both of you. Choose a warm date night game and some munchies, and those chilly autumn nights don’t have to be so dull. Here are some of the best-selling video games for a couple.

Overcooked! 2

This game is a good test for the couple that enjoys battling together! Overcooked! 2 will immerse you in chaotic cooking action. Prepare yourself for anything from slicing sushi to preventing your kitchen from going up in flames—it is going to be crazy. This game will challenge both of you to cooperate. Plus, it’s always great to get 100% right along with your special someone.

Platform(s): Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia

Unravel 2

This fantastic adventure is meant for romantic souls who want to create their love story in one of the most beautiful worlds! You and your beloved will have to face diverse puzzles and obstacles controlling two characters, tied by a single yarn.

This game is nothing if not fine teamwork. It requires cooperation to swing, climb, and complete puzzles. Play it with your partner in real-time, work out challenges, or even play it in local co-op with another player who’ll be controlling your assistant doll.

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One

Mario kart 8 deluxe

Want to become a racing couple? In this game for two, you will be racing with your beloved on several stunning tracks, driving karts, avoiding bananas and performing power-ups to defeat each other. You can choose favorite characters from the Mario universe and personalize karts and riders to have serious fun. Get ready for your ride!

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

It takes two

A relationship, first and most of all, is “us,” not just “me.” It Takes Two is a great game for teamwork. This game is all about two characters (who happen to be a couple) trying to fix their relationship while solving puzzles and tackling challenges. It’s like a mini-relationship boot camp, but way more fun.

Platform(s): PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

A way out

If you’re after some truly cinematic, all-about teamwork stuff, then A Way Out is the game for you. It’s a co-op-only split-screen game to be played with 2 people online or on the same screen. You and your crush will mimic a prison scene where you, as Leo and Vincent, have to get out of jail together and then through a gripping storyline. This game is so action-packed with so many emotional moments and a plot filled with twists, you feel like you are living your very own action movie.

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

Lovers in a dangerous spacetime

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is a comical, fast-paced game to play together. In the game, you’re flying around super dangerous areas while fighting off enemies. The catch? You’ll need to work very closely because each player controls different parts of the ship.

Platform(s): Microsoft Windows, OS X, PlayStation 4, Linux, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Cuphead

Cuphead is one of the hardest video games, but a rare type that offers stunning visuals and tough-as-nails gameplay for couples who are down for a real challenge. It’s no joke how difficult it is, but if you and your partner are up to it, Cuphead can be a fun cooperative challenge.

Platform(s): Windows, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4

Rocket league

Rocket League is so crazy; it’s a soccer and cars thing—for couples that love sports and fast-paced action. You’ll play together or against each other in high-speed matches that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Windows in July 2015, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Game On, Love On: The Surprising Benefits of Couple’s Gaming

Playing video games as a couple is a total game-changer. It’s a fun way to mix things up, break away from the usual routine, and see your partner in action. Maybe your partner’s got crazy reflexes or some sneaky strategies you didn’t expect.

Go for something that fits your vibe—it could be anime video games or something with light competition—so you can enjoy the game and each other. At the end of the day, video games give you and your partner a fresh, fun way to connect. So grab those controllers and level up your relationship!