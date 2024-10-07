Download 1xBet and Play Aviator in 2024

1xBet has been the premier destination for Aviator players to secure impressive winnings by playing the game for a while. However, it had been challenging for users to access the site via its mobile or desktop version, as it would sometimes lead to some interruptions. The developers have bought its official mobile application for Android and iOS devices, allowing users to place bets on the Aviator game with just a few clicks. Players will be able to play the game as they did on the official website, but the mobile application has been better than the site in several ways. In this guide, players can look at the 1xBet Aviator app download process https://1xbet-aviator.org/app/ and how they can play this game via the app.

1xBet System Requirements

Before players download the 1xBet Aviator game on their handheld devices, it is necessary to know whether it is compatible to download the same. This can be done by checking the system requirements to download the same, which are as follows:

For Android

Android Version Android 8.0 or Above RAM 1 GB or above Processor 1.2 GHz or above Free Memory Space 100 MB

For iOS

iOS Version iOS 12.0 or above RAM 1 GB or above Processor 1.2 GHz or above Free Memory Space 100 MB

Players can check out the system requirements above and compare them with their device speculations to know whether they can download the 1xBet Aviator app. If it is not eligible, they can proceed with the mobile version of the site.

1xBet Aviator Download Guide for Android and iOS

Only the users whose Android and iOS devices meet the system requirements will be able to download and install the Aviator app on their devices smoothly by following the steps given below:

Go to the official 1xBet site and click on the mobile app section. Over there, players can select the “Download for Android” or “Download for iOS” option, which will start the download of the application file on their respective devices. As the download of the application file starts, Android users will have to enable “Install from Unknown Sources” from their device settings, which will help with smooth installation. Proceed to the installation process by heading to the downloads section and installing the application file on your Android or iOS devices.

After the betting application has been downloaded, players can easily place bets on the Aviator game.

Playing Aviator via 1xBet App

Playing the Aviator game via the 1xBet mobile application is a simple process, as players can enjoy the smooth and stable working of the mobile application to allow them to play the game seamlessly. To play the Aviator game on the mobile application, players can follow the steps given below:

Open the 1xBet app and choose among any of the available registration methods. Players must provide the necessary details and check the terms and conditions to proceed to the next registration step. They will receive a verification code from the app to verify their registered email or phone number and complete the account registration process. Now, they can add funds to their betting account using the available payment methods, whether in Fiat currency or cryptocurrencies. Once the funds have been added, players can search for the 1xBet Aviator game and open it. Start placing bets on the Aviator game as the round ends, and cash out the bets in time to secure winnings.

The mobile application will provide users with several features to enhance their betting experience while playing Aviator at 1xBet.