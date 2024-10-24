Monster DNA demo coming as part of Steam Scream Fest

CH757 and Key, along with publisher Super Rare Originals has released some new information on Monster DNA, including news of a demo.

Revealed during the Indie Horror Showcase, the developer says Monster DNA is “a single-player psychological horror game where you create deadly monsters and abominations for mysterious clients. But beware… your work might be the death of you. In this twisted lab, survival depends on your wits. One wrong move, and you could perish to your own creations.”

Check out a trailer to get the feel for it, below:

Prepare to face not only the horrors of your own creations, but the consequences of creation – As you wrestle not only with your mysterious clients’ demands, but the very morality of creating such monsters. In this fully immersive single-player experience, each and every playthrough has its own unpredictable tension, as you fight to avoid falling prey to your own creations. To add to the horror, you will be constantly working to meet each client’s unique challenges and motivations – keeping you on your toes at every step of your monster-birthing journey.

Originally launched as an itch.io title, the game will be “vastly more substantial title in 2025 – featuring all-new spine-tingling content and bone-chilling game mechanics”. Here’s the key features:

Diverse Creations: Discover over 30 unique monsters, each with different combinations of traits and abilities.

Discover over 30 unique monsters, each with different combinations of traits and abilities. Extensive Modification: Take control of your creations with body modification options. Alter both their appearance and abilities to make sure your clients are getting what they pay for.

Take control of your creations with body modification options. Alter both their appearance and abilities to make sure your clients are getting what they pay for. Stay Alert: Keep your monsters under control using the safety precautions; or your own creation could be your demise.

Keep your monsters under control using the safety precautions; or your own creation could be your demise. Varied Playthrough: Each session offers different client demands, challenging you to adapt your strategy to satisfy each new request.

Each session offers different client demands, challenging you to adapt your strategy to satisfy each new request. Bigger Than Ever: Monster DNA will be greatly improved over the original itch.io release – including all-new content and game mechanics

Monster DNA is coming to PC in 2025, but you can try the demo now on Steam.