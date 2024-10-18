Once Human: The Way of Winter unleashes the blizzard in largest content update yet

Winter is coming to Once Human, as NetEase have unleashed Once Human: The Way of Winter update, a huge content drop that opens up the frozen north side of the map. This new scenario takes place in the icy climbs of Nalcott, and introduces new enemies, items, events, and a whole new survival mechanic.
In addition to worrying about your next meal, staying sane, and keeping dry, you’ll now need to make sure you’re wrapped up warm enough to withstand the howling wind and driving snow. Cleverly, not only will time of day and shelter affect the temperature, but so will things you carry. We’re not endorsing running around with a lit molotov cocktail, but it’s an option when you can’t feel your fingertips.
It’s not just cold, though. Lava flow in certain areas will tip you the other way, and you’ll need to craft special new gear and food that can resist these extremes of temperature. Falling foul of the weather can make your character ill, or otherwise restrict your movement. But it’s worth the risk, too, as you can harvest special crops such as Spiketomatoes, Sunny Ginger, and Polar Peppers, all of which can be added to your cooking dishes.
You can also construct Thermal Towers, allowing you and your squad – which can now be even larger – to build shelters and keep warm together. You’ll need to defend these structures, though, as they’re periodically attacked by huge beasts called Chaosweavers.
The new map is also fairly sizeable, with a multitude of new strongholds and settlements to explore on your way to Ember Strand. As usual these places will be chock full of enemies, treasures, and useful items to scavenge. New enemies (and allies) abound, including the “Secret Servitors” and a human menace known as the Vultures, a deadly private army.
In addition to all this, daily sign-up quests from October 17 through Halloween will reward you with spooky new cosmetics. There’s even more Pumpkin Season fun to be found on Twitch, with limited time drops available for the next few weeks. Check out the Once Human: The Way of Winter triler below:
[youtubeurl=”https://youtu.be/OyIXqa9ikZ0?si=2fIEruH0dtTpwK6b” fs=”1″ hd=”1″]
Once Human is free-to-play, and available on PC via Steam and Epic Games. You can read our launch review here.