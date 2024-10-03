Smalland “Campsite Update” adds a “giant upgrade”

Maximum Entertainment has announced details of the Campsite Update for Smalland, which it promises “giant” things for.

The team says that a “new world of exploration awaits with the Campsite Update, located near the Playpark and Desert Regions”, adding: “Rich with artefacts of the giants and mysterious relics spinning tales of forgotten times and different worlds. Players will be able to explore gigantic tents and battle ferociously furry enemies for even stronger armour and weapons – and maybe even gain a loyal mountable mouse companion as they face off against an exciting new boss encounter. ”

Check out the new video showing off the content, below:

Alongside the mountable mouse, players can gather new resources like Mouse Fur, Hide, and the Infant Mouse, which can be incubated in a challenging new event that will push even the most seasoned adventurers to their limits. Those fierce enough to survive can celebrate their victory with new gear, including the powerful Rodent Spear and a full four-piece Rodent Armour Set. But it’s not just armour that awaits players, a quirky new NPC, the Prospector, awaits in a chaotic worksite, ready to assist those willing to explore the unknown. With an updated map, improved access to the northern desert, and the ability to choose respawn locations, players can now dive straight into the thick(et) of it. And the adventure doesn’t stop here, as more balances and fixes to refine the experience are also introduced.

The update is out today for PC players, though the console version (on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X) update will be coming “soon”.

We enjoyed the game, scoring it an 8.5/10 in our console review, saying: “If you’re willing to give it your time, Smalland is a title that is filled with charm and character, a superb crafting suite, and intriguing lore that always managed to intrigue me and make me want to delve deeper into the vastness of its world. With plenty of options for those wanting to tweak the difficulty in a multitude of ways, there’s a slider for everything, and it feels like one of the best survival games on the market right now.”

Smalland: Survive the Wilds is out now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.