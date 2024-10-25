Smalland “campsite” update hits consoles

Maximum Entertainment has announced that the latest update for Smalland: Survive the Wilds is hitting PlayStation and Xbox today.

The “Campsite” update is: “Filled with new enemies, tameable mounts and a plethora of crafting ingredients, those who brave the freshly added Wilds will return as heroes. And what’s waiting for them? A roaring campfire, tales of days long past and a lifestyle completely alien to the tiny colony.” The developer adds: “But be careful of what lurks in the shadows outside the flickering light of the fire, the ferocious field mouse and a new boss are just waiting to sink their teeth into unsuspecting adventurers.”

The team adds: “It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as Smalland: Survive the Wilds welcomes a new NPC, the Geologist . They are more than happy to offer players a small if not cluttered safe haven in her worksite and even share some of her weird and witty wisdoms.”

Check out the trailer below, and the full patch notes are available here.

Now is the perfect time to gather a group of friends, huddle around the campfire and show off all the sparkling new loot, including the powerful Rodent Spear, a fresh set of armour that is sure to impress even the most experienced adventurer and a whole treasure trove of crafting materials for all their creative needs. Supported by a host of Quality of Life upgrades, Smalland: Survive the Wilds has never looked better!

In our review, Chris White said: “Smalland: Survive the Wilds might not look like a AAA game, and some of the textures can be a little rough, but it’s impressive in both its scale and density, especially knowing it has come from a smaller studio. It’s also worth noting that I didn’t encounter a single bug while playing (apart from the organic kind). If you’re willing to give it your time, Smalland is a title that is filled with charm and character, a superb crafting suite, and intriguing lore that always managed to intrigue me and make me want to delve deeper into the vastness of its world. With plenty of options for those wanting to tweak the difficulty in a multitude of ways, there’s a slider for everything, and it feels like one of the best survival games on the market right now.”

Smalland: Survive the Wilds is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.