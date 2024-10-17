The Legend of Baboo announced during Xbox Partner Preview

Midwest Games and Permanent Way Entertainment have announced The Legend of Baboo, a brand new action-adventure coming in 2025. Revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview, the game features the heartfelt story of a boy and his dog. Although it has not been given a specific release date, it will be arriving on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC when it arrives next year.

Inspired by fables passed down through generations, The Legend of Baboo takes players on a harrowing quest to save a boy’s family from the mystical forces of an ancient evil. Throughout the journey, play as both young protagonist Sepehr and his loveable dog, Baboo, harnessing the power of their bond to save the people and place they love most. Utilize Sepehr’s magic staff and Baboo’s claws and super-barking ability to fight back against demonic invaders, including otherworldly boss encounters! Swing, jump, climb, and ride Baboo through enchanted and breathtaking environments. Solve puzzles and advance through dangerous challenges across black forests, roaring waters, cursed wildernesses, and frozen lands.

Some of the key features coming to the game are as follows:

Becoming a Legend: Both Sepehr and Baboo have an RPG-inspired skill tree to power up offensive and defensive abilities in combat, along with unlocking skills.

The Goodest Boy: Customize Baboo with various outfits and ornaments earned throughout your journey to make the loyal companion look his best!

Embracing the Magic: Defeating bosses will unlock special magical attacks, which consume mana but take out large hordes of enemies. Equip your favorite special attacks to create a build that suits your playstyle.

It’s Your Story: Play at the difficulty level that best suits your needs: easy, medium, or hard mode.

You can watch the announcement trailer below: