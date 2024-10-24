Yooka-Replaylee gets a new trailer, platforms announced

Playtonic has released not just a new trailer for Yooka-Replaylee, the upcoming remake of the original Yooka-Laylee game, but also announced platforms it’s coming to.

First up, then, platforms: It’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The developer teases a release date, but doesn’t reveal it, saying: “Experience the definitive version of Yooka and Laylee‘s very first adventure on a platform of your choice when the game launches on… wait, too soon for that.”

Check out the new trailer, then, below:

Playtonic says: “Development has been ongoing since the announcement as more and more of Playtonic magic gets applied to Yooka-Replaylee. Watch the latest trailer below and see more of the changes made to the buddy duo’s epic wacky adventure. Get a first look at Tribalstack Tropics and Glitterglaze Glacier along with a glimpse at the platforming and gameplay improvements, tweaked challenges, new characters (meet Coinelius!), the new currency (Q.U.I.D.S) and the visual overhaul to everything from the characters to the world as well as the UI/HUD. Those with sharp ears will also notice a very first taste of what the orchestral soundtrack will sound like!

And we have plenty more to show soon! We just need Capital B to let us into his vault first.”

Here’s the key features of the remake:

MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN EVER – With an art and animations overhaul and enhanced performance and resolution, the favourite buddy duo has never looked or moved better.

NEW AND IMPROVED CHALLENGES – Improvements to existing in-game challenges and many entirely new challenges to discover and undertake!

NEW COLLECTIBLE CURRENCY – Capital B’s inept minions have dropped their hard-earned coins all over the place. Collect the official currency of the Hivory Towers to spend on video games’ most beloved sentient vending machine.

NAVIGATING THE WORLD – Now you can get lost in the game, not in the world! A brand-new world map and challenges tracker helps you know where you are and what needs to be done. Hooray!

VENDI HAS PLENTY TO OFFER – Tonics are back with all new flavours! With the option to equip multiple game-changing enhancements, you can truly customise your playstyle. And as if that wasn’t enough, Vendi has new lines of merchandise for the modern fashionable adventurer.

REVISED CONTROLS & CAMERA – A new tweaked move set allows you to combine moves more fluidly while the new camera controls makes framing the action a breeze.

A DREAMY ORCHESTRAL SOUNDTRACK – The original score from famed video game composers Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) returns but as a beautifully arranged orchestral score. Now seriously, clean out those ears.

Yooka-Replaylee is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.