Chernobylite coming to Switch in December

Untold Tales and The Farm 51 have together announced a December 13th release date for Chernobylite on Nintendo Switch.

This new release will be officially called “Chernobylite Complete Edition”, and the team says it’ll come with the full base game as well as all content updates to date, including “extra story missions, new locations, additional weapons, unique game modes and more.”.

The publisher says: “The Chernobylite Premium Edition comes with all the above plus digital downloads of the official Chernobylite Soundtrack and Artbook along with two cosmetic weapons and hideout DLCs – The Seasoned Scavenger and Irradiated Hideout DLC.”

Check out the new Switch release date trailer, below:

Here’s some of the key features from the latest press release:

BASE BUILDING & CRAFTING: Build and customize your home base to serve all your operations and expeditions. Expand and upgrade to suit your needs and those of your companions. Use workstations to craft powerful gadgets, traps, and weapons, or fine-tune your existing gear to gain an edge in your excursions.

RESOURCE & TEAM MANAGEMENT: Recruit a diverse group of skilled companions to join you on your journey. Assign them to missions to gather resources, scout new areas, or eliminate threats. Manage your base to meet their needs and keep morale high, all while making tough story choices that will shape their loyalty to you.

STEALTH, SURVIVAL & COMBAT: Survival in The Exclusion Zone is tough, as each day brings fresh challenges and diminishing supplies. Venture out on supply runs, use stealth to evade detection, or engage in intense combat when necessary. Navigate through perilous environments and face formidable enemies, all while ensuring you extract back to base to keep your scavenged loot.

NON-LINEAR STORYTELLING & CHOICES: No playthrough is the same. Your choices and actions shape your story, but no decision will satisfy everyone. Choose carefully whom to trust, whether to prioritize resources for survival or research and when to face conflicts head-on or avoid them. Every decision carries weight and leads to different outcomes.

In our review of the console version from 2021, Mick said: “Fans of hardcore survival games might find Chernobylite a little too easy-going, while horror aficionados may not be horrified enough. But if you’re looking for a more balanced experience with a compelling world and a lot of varied mechanics, Chernobylite is well worth investigating.”

Chernobylite is out now for PC and console, with the Switch version coming on December 13th.