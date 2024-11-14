Dungeon Inn goes into Early Access today

Spiral Up Games has announced today that its turn-based inn management title, Dungeon Inn, has released on Steam Early Access. To coincide with the launch, there’s a 10% discount for the first two weeks of launch. At present, it features around five hours of content that includes four chapters.

Dungeon Inn invites players to step into the role of Sara, an innkeeper who strikes a deal with a dragon to open an inn at the entrance of a busy dungeon. Players must manage the rivalry between two adventurers’ guilds, ensuring they don’t uncover Sara’s secret double dealings. With cozy, strategic gameplay, players will have to cater to customer demands, upgrade their inn to attract more guests, and craft the perfect strategy to thrive in a charming yet challenging setting.

“We are stoked for the launch of Dungeon Inn and eagerly anticipate its reception,” said Aldric Chang, CEO of Spiral Up Games. “This game introduces a unique blend of cozy resource management and turn-based strategy while managing an inn amidst the rivalry of two guilds. We believe the game’s charming art, playful tale and puzzle elements promises an engaging and adorable experience for players.”

Some of the features of Dungeon Inn in Early Access include:

Turn-Based Inn Strategy Management: Using various tools at your disposal, deploy turn-based strategies to draw in adventurers, or slow them down to keep rival guilds apart. Perfect your timing to prevent clashes, boost profits, and watch your inn flourish!

Master the Art of Covert Inn Operations: While clashes between guilds may be unavoidable, strategic intervention is key. Send in covert armored fighters to tip the scales in one guild’s favor to reduce suspicion on your double-dealing.

Strategize & Keep Guests Happy: Your response to events and requests will impact your inn’s reputation and income—and could either quell or raise suspicions.

Upgrade and Transform Your Inn: Invest your hard-earned coins in exciting new facilities, like training rooms and restaurants, that attract more guests and unlock new events.

You can watch the launch trailer for Dungeon Inn going into Early Access below: