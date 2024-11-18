Ratatan is the new “Rhythmic Roguelike Action Game” from the Patapon producer, coming in 2025

Tokyo Virtual Theory (TVT) and Hiroyuki Kotani (Patapon Producer) has announced Ratatan, a new “Rhythmic Roguelike Action Game” coming in 2025.

The game will be coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PS4, and Xbox Series X in 2025, and will be published by Game Source Entertainment.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Ratatan is a Rhythmic Roguelike Action Game, developed in collaboration between Hiroyuki Kotani, the producer of the renowned series Patapon, released on PSP in 2007, and Tokyo Virtual Theory (TVT). Players act as the Ratatan, using magical instruments to deliver different commands to the armies of Cobun to attack the enemies. In addition to attack and defence rhythmic sequences, there are also actions that allow the Ratatan to move freely, withunique skills for each character, further deepening the musicality of the game. Players will enter “fever mode” when they accurately follow the rhythm sequences. In fever mode, the background music changes interactively, and characters perform various actions. Ratatan also incorporates the popular Roguelike system. In each adventure, Ratatan and its Cobun randomly receive different power-ups and rewards in every battle. Players will experience different adventures each time, with various power-ups bringing various diverse effects and increasing gameplay possibilities. With Nelnal as the game illustrator and character designer, it features richer game graphics and more characters than before. It has also added a lot of new content, including a brand new system and mini games for multiplayers. It will utilize TVT’s own “Theory Engine” to provide a fast and stable environment for online multiplayers.

