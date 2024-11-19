Starlight Re:Volver official reveal trailer released

Pahdo Labs has revealed more about its debut title, Starlight Re:Volver, with a new trailer showing off the game and a character showcase reveal, too.

The developer says the game is “inspired by the magical works of manga artists Naoko Takeuchi and Rumiko Takahashi”, adding that “Starlight Re:Volver is a love letter to the nostalgic anime series and games of the ’90s and ’00s, with a modern aesthetic”. The game apparently blends “Japanese ARPG combat” with elements of Western rogue-likes, “all wrapped up in a charming social hub inspired by classic online worlds.”.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Alongside gorgeous neon visuals, an upbeat electro-pop soundtrack, and dazzling, hyper-stylized combat, Starlight Re:Volver features a diverse roster of characters. Representing a fresh take on popular mahou shoujo archetypes, the fully-voiced cast of characters includes the fearless newbie Diver Effy, disciplined perfectionist Akira, laidback mentor Ren, and technical prodigy Vivi. Activating mysterious devices called “Re:Volvers,” each character transforms into brave “Divers” who crash through the walls of reality in pursuit of finding their true selves and otherworldly secrets.

Onto the characters, then.

Effy : Full name Effy Corbeau, Effy is a wild and fearless treasure hunter. Even her name, Corbeau, which is French for “raven,” is a nod to her love of dazzling treasures! A talented yet reckless newbie Diver from the outskirts of Nishi, her steadfast resolve and playful nature both baffle and inspire those around her. A Renegade class Diver, Effy’s dream is to find an artifact special enough to fulfill a promise to her grandfather.

: Full name Effy Corbeau, Effy is a wild and fearless treasure hunter. Even her name, Corbeau, which is French for “raven,” is a nod to her love of dazzling treasures! A talented yet reckless newbie Diver from the outskirts of Nishi, her steadfast resolve and playful nature both baffle and inspire those around her. A Renegade class Diver, Effy’s dream is to find an artifact special enough to fulfill a promise to her grandfather. Kira : An elite Diver from the illustrious Tsukino clan, Kira has trained for years under the cold shadow of her superstar sister and strives for perfection no matter the cost. A Noble class diver, Kira’s cool demeanor and detached persona mask an underlying desire to connect with those around her. She’s on a mission to locate her sister, a former star diver who disappeared within the realm of So Mi, leaving behind a note for Kira simply saying, “Find me.”

: An elite Diver from the illustrious Tsukino clan, Kira has trained for years under the cold shadow of her superstar sister and strives for perfection no matter the cost. A Noble class diver, Kira’s cool demeanor and detached persona mask an underlying desire to connect with those around her. She’s on a mission to locate her sister, a former star diver who disappeared within the realm of So Mi, leaving behind a note for Kira simply saying, “Find me.” Ren : A breezy dockhand with a checkered past, Ren stumbled into the Diving life by accident after stumbling upon a Revolver in an unmarked shipping container during a late night shift at NIM South Marina. After previously failing to save his younger sister, Ren lives up to his Guardian diver class by vowing to protect Effy until she can fulfill her dream. Sarcastic, loyal, and sometimes aimless, Ren is determined not to let his team down.

: A breezy dockhand with a checkered past, Ren stumbled into the Diving life by accident after stumbling upon a Revolver in an unmarked shipping container during a late night shift at NIM South Marina. After previously failing to save his younger sister, Ren lives up to his Guardian diver class by vowing to protect Effy until she can fulfill her dream. Sarcastic, loyal, and sometimes aimless, Ren is determined not to let his team down. Vivi: Fascinated by So Mi and its miracles, Vivi longs to understand the nature of every living thing. As the prodigal heir to the Altair estate and a Scholar-class diver, Vivi tends to keep to himself and his studies while striving to solve the mystery of So Mi’s creation. Having grown impatient with academics, Vivi stole a Revolver from Altair’s R&D lab and decided to travel to So Mi himself.

Starlight Re:Volver will be released on PC in Early Access via Steam in 2025.