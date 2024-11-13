The best UFO games on PC before 1999

UFO and alien games have always been popular among gamers. Players have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of science fiction, explore uncharted planets, and fight or peacefully interact with aliens.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1982)

The game is based on Steven Spielberg’s famous movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Players take on the role of a man who encounters UFOs and aliens. The goal of the game is to explore different locations and gather information about the aliens while avoiding their traps.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind was one of the first games to use environmental interaction elements and plot twists based on the movie. Gamers could use various items to solve puzzles and progress through the game.

Alien Syndrome (1987)

Alien Syndrome is an arcade shooter in which users must rescue hostages on a spaceship taken over by alien creatures. Players control a character who must fight the aliens and rescue the humans before they are destroyed.

The gameplay is highlighted by a cooperative mode that allows two gameplayers to complete levels together. This adds an element of strategy as gamers must work together to rescue all the hostages.

X-COM: UFO Defense (1994)

UFO Defense (known as UFO: Enemy Unknown in some regions) is a strategy game in which players lead an international organization created to fight an alien invasion. Gamers must manage resources, explore technology, and fight alien battles.

The game combines elements of real-time strategy and turn-based combat to make it unique. Players can make decisions on how to develop their base and what technologies to explore, which affects the outcome of the war with the aliens.

Star Control II (1992)

Star Control II is a space adventure game where gamers explore the galaxy, interact with alien races, and engage in spaceship battles. The plot revolves around the conflict between different races and the threat from the powerful enemy Ur-Quan.

Gameplay mechanics include a deep system of interaction with alien civilizations. Players can establish diplomatic relations or engage in conflicts. In addition, Star Control II is known for its engaging story with many side quests.

Independence Day (1997)

The game is based on the Independence Day movie of the same name. Users take on the role of a pilot and fight alien invaders in an attempt to save the Earth from destruction. The game features sequential missions divided into attacking alien ships and defending cities.

Gameplay unlocks dynamic aerial battles and a variety of questions based on the events of the movie. The game also includes co-op elements, allowing gamers to team up to fight the alien threat.

The Dig (1995)

The Dig is an adventure game from LucasArts in which a group of astronauts are sent to an asteroid to investigate a mysterious signal. The expedition members discover an alien civilization and become participants in its new history. Players will have to solve puzzles and interact with alien creatures.

The game is characterized by high-quality graphics and plots and elaborate quests. The plot touches on the existence of life on other planets and the interaction between civilizations when it comes not only to war but also peace.

Space Invaders (1978)

Space Invaders is a classic arcade game where the player controls a cannon and must destroy waves of alien invaders that are moving towards Earth. Users must defend their base from alien attacks and earn points for each wave destroyed.

The game pioneered the shooter genre and introduced the concept of “levels” where the difficulty increases as you progress. Space Invaders also appeals for its simplicity and accessibility to players of all ages.

Area 51 (1995)

This is a first-person shooter set on a secret military base in Nevada. Players take on the role of an FBI agent who must uncover the truth about UFOs and alien technology being hidden by the government.

The game mechanics combine elements of science fiction and horror, making interaction with alien creatures and technology non-linear.