World of Tanks: Blitz is having a collaboration with deadmau5

Wargaming has announced that World of Tanks: Blitz is teaming up to have a collaboration with deadmau5 for a “holiday dance party”.

Starting on December 2nd, players can join the Blitz x deadmau5 celebration with the pre-party, says Wargaming, add that “leading into the main “deadmau5 in the House” event running through December 26. Players can expect a fusion of music and gameplay as well as exclusive content and prizes throughout.”

Wargaming adds: “The collaboration kicks off today with the release of an exclusive video featuring a new deadmau5 high-energy track “Familiars” (also available on DSPs November 29), created to supercharge the holiday experience.”

There is also a new video, described as: “deadmau5 escapes from his on-set reality, transforming into his iconic mau5headpersona to take command of his controller tank. He embarks on a vibrant journey through the city, turning a dull urban landscape into a pulsating, colourful holiday metropolis”.

As part of the event there will be some drops, including the following:

mau5tank: a custom deadmau5 controller tank loaded with speakers, lights, and lasereffects

a custom deadmau5 controller tank loaded with speakers, lights, and lasereffects set of unique camos , one of which – Blink camo – was inspired by deadmau5’s infamous Nyanborghini Purracan

, one of which – Blink camo – was inspired by deadmau5’s infamous Nyanborghini Purracan 3 exclusive masks featuring deamau5’ mau5head silhouette with special designs

featuring deamau5’ mau5head silhouette with special designs 2 new deadmau5-themed quests

“World of Tanks Blitz has always been wild, rebellious and fearless,” said Thaine Lyman, General Manager at MS-1 Studio, Wargaming. “This holiday, we’re shaking things up and giving our players a fresh twist on the season’s festivities. deadmau5 brings his electrifying style and injects a whole new vibe into World of Tanks Blitz.”

On top of that, there will be more collectibles to get throughout the event.

World of Tanks: Blitz is available now.