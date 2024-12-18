Astrobotanica 2025 roadmap released, demo announced

Developer Space Goblin has announced the future plans for botany-centric survival game, Astrobotanica, in a new roadmap.

The game was first launched back in August 2024, and the new roadmap details 2025, including “plans to launch a Kickstarter funding campaign, a Closed Alpha testing period for supporters, and plans for a public demo further into 2025.”.

Check out the new teaser trailer, below:

Astrobotanica is a relaxed survival set on open-world prehistoric Earth. You are a highly educated extra-terrestrial named Xel, who crashed the spaceship when traversing the galaxy looking for precious seeds to bring them back home and feed your species. Now you have the chance to find varieties which would thrive on your planet, but first, you need to focus on surviving in the challenging Pleistocene environment of Earth, inhabited by wild animals and primal humans. The game is presented in first-person perspective. As an alien botanist, you engage in exploration, cultivation and farming. Once figuring out the basics of survival on Pleistocene Earth, you will be crafting tonics for various uses, solving mystery puzzles to access hidden locations, and developing your base to stand natural challenges and invasion of creatures hungry for your crops. You’ll also meet cavemen populating the game’s open world, and will have to earn their trust via feeding and healing, as their collaboration and tool crafting skills will be essential for your progress. This survival adventure will debut in Early Access in early 2026 for single player, and co-op is planned as one of the key features to co-develop with the gamers community ahead of the final release.

The developer says: “Astrobotanica takes us back 300,000 years to Earth’s Pleistocene era. It will welcome players into a lush open-world environment full of primal flora and fauna, and memorable landscapes”.

Here’s some of the key features from the title:

Cultivation: Nurturing plant species and learning how to manage farming in Earth’s environments.

Nurturing plant species and learning how to manage farming in Earth’s environments. Plant research: Experimenting with fruit to discover their unique qualities and effects on living organisms and the environment.

Experimenting with fruit to discover their unique qualities and effects on living organisms and the environment. Exploration: Travelling between islands and exploring different biomes to discover new plants, while learning to tackle dangerous wildlife and solve hidden mysteries.

Travelling between islands and exploring different biomes to discover new plants, while learning to tackle dangerous wildlife and solve hidden mysteries. Tonics Crafting: Mixing ingredients obtained from local plant life to manufacture mixtures for various uses, and developing recipes for later.

Mixing ingredients obtained from local plant life to manufacture mixtures for various uses, and developing recipes for later. Human Interaction: Breaking the ice and connecting with primal humans inhabiting the islands, to foster relationships that can lead to trading and mutual assistance.

A public demo is planned for “Autumn”, which will be hitting Steam. Space Goblin says: “The team will implement feedback from players who participated in the initial Alpha testing stage into the demo while also incorporating planned features. The intention is to gather a large sample of feedback from the general audience that Space Goblin can address ahead of the game’s Early Access launch, including tech tweaks due to testing on a wide variety of hardware and software setups via Steam users feedback. More details about timing and the demo contents and scale, will be made available after closing the Alpha testing phase.”

Astrobotanica is coming to PC.