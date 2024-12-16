Path of Exile 2 receives first updates with more to come soon

After an impressive launch weekend for Path of Exile 2, developer Grinding Gear Games has taken to their forum to address some of the initial feedback and discuss changes coming to their early access ARPG – and some changes that have already been implemented.

They’ve dropped a litany of enhancements, improvements and potential hotfixes in the biggest rival to Diablo 4 to date, which you can read in detail on their site, but the broad strokes are below.

For a start, it will soon be harder to get trapped between enemies and the environment when dodge-rolling, although your character will still have a physical presence so you can’t just roll through things – you still could get trapped occasionally, it’ll just happen less often after the patch.

Additionally, perhaps most importantly, they’re also improving the checkpoint system. They acknowledge that many players find it tedious to have to keep re-exploring areas and finding objectives over and over, so you’ll soon be able to fast travel between checkpoint markers, which will also be more numerous. Although these two significant changes are yet to be implemented, GGG have already made multiple improvements to the item economy in Path of Exile 2.

While it’s difficult to adjust item drop rates and currency gain without rocking the balance boat too hard, tweaks have now been made to improve the drop rates and bonus effects of rare items, as well as improve the drop rate of items like Regal Orbs (with a 40% increase), and Gemcutter’s Prisms (by a whopping 500%!). Further tweaks have been made to the endgame Maps system, such as major improvements to the way the game doles out rewards for completing harder content. This is cemented further with the implementation of “Unlucky” drop protection, which decreases gold drops in favour of rare items when fighting unique monsters.

You can check out the post yourself and see every change already implemented or promised here. Grinding Gear Games also promise more patches and improvements to come in future updates, proving that they’re hugely receptive to feedback and willing to make the necessary changes to make Path of Exile 2 a huge success in early access.

Path of Exile 2 is available in early access on PC via Steam and PlayStation 5, priced at £23.93 for the basic starter pack until it goes fully free-to-play when it launches into 1.0 in the future.