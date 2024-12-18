Songs of Conquest DLC released: “Vanir” is a new faction

Coffee Stain Publishing and Lavapotion have released Vanir, the first DLC for superb turn-based title, Songs of Conquest.

The team says: “Inspired by Scandinavian folklore and Norse mythology, the Vanir DLC introduces a brand-new faction to the roster. The Vanir have a unique transformation mechanic that sets them apart from the existing four factions, offering players a choice to either stay true to the faction’s warmongering roots, or embrace primordial magic to transform units into mythical beasts with new abilities and visuals.”

New units include sinister swines that never die, cackling creatures with haunted fiddles, and chilling chieftains with the power to transform into towering behemoths. The dual forms for each unit introduce new twists to the traditional gameplay, creating an abundance of new strategic options for players to take advantage of. The DLC also comes packaged with nine new Wielder hero units and seven new maps for fans to test their skills on. There are five new Conquest maps of different sizes, pitting the Vanir against existing factions in a test of strength, skill and vigilance. Two new story-focused Challenge maps are also part of the package – players can lead outcast Jarn Steadfast in the fight against the Vanir’s Vildra corruption, or follow the journey of the lost troll Sorg on his way home.

Included in the Vanir faction DLC:

A new biome with snow, ice, and ruins to explore

8 troops with new traits and abilities

Upgrading Vanir troops often change the troop completely, mechanically and visually

9 Wielders with both new and old specializations

Town and settlements with new buildings

Access to Essence of Destruction, Arcana and Chaos

New styles of play with more easily accessed dyads

5 new Conquest maps highlighting the Vanir Biome and faction

2 new Challenge maps to test your skills and knowledge of this new faction

“We love creating fresh and innovative experiences for our players, and the Vanir DLC does just that, introducing new transformation mechanics which add a layer of depth to the classic gameplay, as well as folklore-inspire units like the Bacahorse.” said Carl Toftfelt, Lead Game Designer at Lavapotion. “The new Conquest maps are especially worth trying out, as they give fans the chance to experience all the DLC has to offer, from the snowy biomes and ruins to the eccentric new units.”

Songs of Conquest is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. The “Vanir” DLC is out now on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG for PC.