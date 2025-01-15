Achilles: Survivor early access release date announced

Developer Dark Point Games has revealed the early access release date for Achilles: Survivor, and it’s coming on January 29th.

If that title sounds familiar, it’s because there is another Achilles title, but this is a new game in the franchise, and is aimed at “bullet heaven fans, history buffs, and everyone in between”. This one is also going into early access “allowing the Dark Point Games team to incorporate player feedback throughout development as they did with Achilles: Legends Untold”.

Check out the release date trailer, below:

Return to the world of action RPG Achilles: Legends Untold, where you’ll face hordes of enemies as your power transcends from hero to god of destruction. Expand your arsenal with an innovative building mechanic that introduces a fresh strategic layer to the bullet heaven genre. Construct fiery defensive towers and healing structures, and summon allies to help you decimate your foes. These buildings offer not only protection, but also strategic advantages that can help turn the tide of battle. Play as multiple characters, each with unique combat abilities that reshape your approach to combat. As new characters are introduced over time, each brings exciting new ways to fight against relentless waves of enemies. Prepare your build, set up your defenses, and unleash god-like powers to survive powerful boss encounters and become the last one standing. Each run rewards you with treasures that enhance your abilities and unlock new content, including powerful abilities and new maps. Explore iconic locations from the legend of Achilles, such as Troy, Greece, and the kingdom of Tartarus, all presented in the visual style beloved by fans of Achilles: Legends Untold. Uncover the secrets and dangers of these mystical realms as you battle legendary monsters and acquire powerful weapons and artifacts. Journey through breathtaking landscapes, from towering mountain passes to dark, treacherous dungeons, and face the unique challenges each adventure offers. After the Trojan War, Hades, the god of death, resurrected Achilles to use in his schemes against the other gods. When Hades’ plans were fulfilled, he claimed Achilles’ soul and cast him into the underworld—the kingdom of Tartarus. However, Achilles managed to break free from the realm of the dead, rescuing the souls of countless others, including many who had died by his own hand. Enraged by this defiance, Hades unleashed his legions to hunt down the escapees, vowing to capture them all. Step into the shoes of Achilles or one of the survivors freed from Tartarus, and engage in a desperate, high-stakes struggle for survival.

The game will launch for $4.99 USD / £4.99 / €4.99, and we’ve also got some key features from the press release for you:

Survival bullet heaven with building mechanics: Expand your arsenal with traps and fortifications.

Diverse characters: Choose from numerous heroes, each with unique combat powers.

Dynamic action: Slay thousands of enemies, develop your character, and return stronger.

Various bosses and enemies: Face powerful bosses and hundreds of enemy types in different biomes.

Meta progression: Return from each expedition with treasures that make you even stronger.

Achilles: Survivor hits early access on PC via Steam on January 29th.