The Squid Game: Not Just a TV Series – Video Games Based on the Popular Project

The cultural impact of Squid Game extends far beyond the screen, with several video games inspired by the series, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the world of deadly competition without putting their lives at risk.

Squid Game: Unleashed

Released by Netflix in December 2024, Squid Game: Unleashed offers a mobile experience that captures the intense atmosphere of the series. Players can create their own character and take them through a series of challenges that mirror the trials from the show. As they progress, players unlock cosmetic items that enhance their character, giving them a deeper connection to the game’s world. Squid Game: Unleashed is available for free on the App Store and Google Play, giving fans a way to experience the intensity of the series without the deadly stakes.

Google Flash Game

If you’re looking for a quick and simple gaming experience, Google offers a flash game based on the first competition in Squid Game. By searching “Squid Game” on Google, players will be presented with a mini-game that replicates the tense Red Light, Green Light challenge. Players must move toward the finish line when the doll’s back is turned and freeze when it faces them. A fun way to revisit the iconic scene, this flash game is accessible directly from your search results.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Collaboration

In another exciting crossover, Squid Game has partnered with the legendary Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for a special in-game event. Players can access a ‘battle pass’ filled with Squid Game-themed rewards, including exclusive character skins, weapon customisations, and new modes. Players can participate in this event by purchasing the battle pass for 1100 CoD points, gaining access to a variety of exclusive Squid Game content.

Fall Guys

Though not directly connected to Squid Game, Fall Guys shares a similar concept of quirky, competitive deathmatches. The game offers a variety of challenges and obstacle courses where players compete to outlast each other, much like the contestants in Squid Game. While the stakes are much lower (and no one is at risk of being eliminated permanently), Fall Guys taps into the same chaotic energy that made Squid Game so compelling.

‘Squid Game’: All the Challenges from the Netflix Hit in the Right Order

In Squid Game, hundreds of candidates volunteer for the trials of a mysterious organisation in the hope of a new perspective in their lives. The winner will receive a large prize that could solve many problems. The winner is determined by pitting the participants against each other in six challenges. These trials are based on childhood games, but there’s a dark twist – the losers of a challenge are promptly killed.

Meanwhile, a spin-off of Squid Game has been released on Netflix. A reality show called Squid Game: The Challenge was created in which real candidates can take part in the trials from the series – without a deadly ending, of course. Although the show has been the subject of heavy criticism, a second season has already been confirmed.

And the original series is also going into a second round, which will be released on 26 December 2024 for Christmas. The final third season is set to follow in 2025. Watch the trailer to see who’s in Squid Game season 2.

Below, we have listed all the challenges in the series, including the rules of the competition.

Recruitment Challenge: Ddakji

Before the candidates can face the real challenges, they have to compete against recruiters. Here, protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) plays Ddakji. In this trial, each player starts with a folded paper model. All players, except the thrower, place their models in front of them. The throwing person may now throw their model at another player’s model. If the model turns over, the person throwing the paper may take it; otherwise, it is the next player’s turn. In the series, Gi-hun plays alone against the recruiter. Every time the thrower manages to turn the other player’s model over, he or she may slap that player.

There is a similar pastime in the US called Milk Caps, often referred to as Pogs.

Challenge 1: Red Light, Green Light

The players have to cross a room within five minutes. However, they are only allowed to move when a robot doll has its back turned. As soon as it turns around, they have to freeze. Anyone who moves will be shot.

This game is similar to variations known in English-speaking countries, such as Red Light, Green Light or Statues.

Challenge 2: Sugarcombs

In Korea, sugar combs are known as Ppopgi or Dalgona. They are made of caramelised sugar and have a pattern stamped in the middle. In the 1970s and 80s, these caramel plates became extremely popular as street food. Many vendors offered their customers a bet, on which this challenge in Squid Game is also based: If they managed to use a needle to cut out the shape embossed inside the biscuit without damaging the image, they were given a second biscuit. In the case of Squid Game, the task also involves cutting out the inner image, but if you fail, it is fatal.

Challenge 3: Tug of War

The third challenge is universally known. Two teams face each other and pull on a long rope. The team that can pull the rope over a certain mark wins. In Squid Game, the teams each consist of ten candidates. They stand facing each other on two high platforms and are chained to the rope. The losing team falls between the platforms, while the rope is cut by a device reminiscent of a guillotine. The winning team survives and remains on the platform.

Challenge 4: Marble Challenge

Playing with marbles is extremely varied. The same applies to the fourth trial of Squid Game. Here, the remaining candidates form pairs and receive a number of marbles. Then they have to agree on a game in which they try to win the marbles of their opponent. Losers are killed here, as are pairs in which no winner is determined after 17 minutes.

Challenge 5: Stepping Stones

The fifth challenge is the only one that is not a classic children’s game. However, it seems to be inspired by hopscotch-like games. The candidates have to cross a bridge of 18 steps, each with two platforms. Each step consists of two glass plates. One of them is ordinary glass, the other is safety glass. While the safety glass holds the candidates, the normal glass plate breaks, causing the players to plunge to their deaths. If the respective candidate has not reached the other end after 16 minutes, all the plates are blown up.

Challenge 6: Squid Game

The eponymous Squid was a popular children’s activity in Korea, especially in the 1980s, and forms the finale of the series. In a playing field that represents a stylised squid, the attacker has to reach the head of the squid over the body, while the defender tries to prevent this. If the defender can push the attacker out of the octopus’s body, the defender wins. The attacker is only allowed to hop on one leg at first until he or she has passed through the octopus’s neck.

In the series, this is the last challenge between Gi-hun and Sang-Woo (Park Hae-soo). Thus, there are only two opponents. In the children’s activity, on the other hand, two teams of several players can compete against each other.