Urban Myth Dissolution Center Switch store page now live, demo returns too

Publisher Shueisha Games has announced the demo for Urban Myth Dissolution Center has been re-released on PC, and that the Switch store page is now live.

The team says: “Ahead of the game’s launch on February 12th, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, Shueisha Games are also proud to announce that the critically acclaimed demo has also returned, so head to the Steam page to play it now!”

We’ve dropped a recent trailer below, along with the official information on the game.

The Urban Myth Dissolution Center – your one-stop solution for researching and (dis)solving monstrous oddities, cursed relics, and dimensional anomalies! Take on urban myth cases as heroine Azami Fukurai, under the supervision of Ayumu Meguriya, Level S psychic and Center Director. The game is an episodical digital mystery adventure themed on multiple urban myths that roam the internet and presented in stunning psychedelic pixel art. The player takes control of Azami for the detective legwork, collecting circumstantial evidence and social network posts to unravel the truth behind each urban myth, the hidden pasts of each client, and why they came to encounter each oddity. Dis(solve) each myth and case to discover each episode’s resolution and unexpected consequences. The UMDC is a privately owned institution specializing in adaptive research (both onsite and online) and collection, as well as psychic divination by Center Director Ayumu Meguriya, of the numerous urban myths that dot the offline and online worlds.

Urban Myth Dissolution Center is coming to PC (Steam), PS5, and Nintendo Switch on February 12th.