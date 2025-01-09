Void Sails announced, is a new “adventure RPG” coming in May

Ticking Clock Games has announced Void Sails, a “spacefaring” adventure/RPG that’s coming to PC via Steam on May 1st, 2025.

The team of three people developer says: “Void Sails is a single-player adventure where you captain a flying ship across uncharted space. Sail through mysterious worlds, battle powerful foes, and make story-defining choices that will lead you to one of the many possible endings.”

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

Become the captain of a state-of-the-art flying ship and embark on a perilous journey through space in search of your missing father. Explore mysterious worlds, collect occult artifacts, and confront hostile forces that stand in your way. In this Action-Adventure RPG, your choices shape the story as you upgrade your ship, meet unique characters, and uncover the dark truths hidden behind the Veil. Uncover dark secrets in a game where every discovery could bring you closer to the truth, or Eldritch levels of madness.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Control a Flying Ship: Upgrade your ship, power the engines, and ready your cannons as you navigate an uncharted solar system filled with danger and discovery.

Upgrade your ship, power the engines, and ready your cannons as you navigate an uncharted solar system filled with danger and discovery. Shape Your Story: Choose your strengths, make your choices, and suffer the consequences. Trust or doubt, be brave or run away, the choice is yours and it will determine how the story unfolds.

Choose your strengths, make your choices, and suffer the consequences. Trust or doubt, be brave or run away, the choice is yours and it will determine how the story unfolds. Fight to Survive: Face unnatural threats as you delve deeper into the unknown. Experience ship-to-ship battles and gun down ancient alien constructs as you carve your path among the stars.

Face unnatural threats as you delve deeper into the unknown. Experience ship-to-ship battles and gun down ancient alien constructs as you carve your path among the stars. Resist the Void: Strange murmurs arise from the gaps between realities, and twisted shapes form at the corners of your mind. Test your resolve as you stare behind the Veil, battling to keep your sanity intact.

Void Sails is coming to PC via Steam on May 1st.