Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection Nintendo Switch review

There was a time when I’d talk to anyone who would listen about Ninja Gaiden. Although the first 3D offering never really got my attention, it was Ninja Gaiden 2 that got me hooked. It was nails hard, super fast, and incredibly addictive. Modern games like Nioh owe almost everything to Ninja Gaiden 2. Revisiting it now on Switch it’s easy to redraw those parallels. That said, the Switch version of the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection doesn’t feel like the best way to revisit these violent classics.

As with the other versions the Master Collection contains Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Sigma 2 and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge. While much of the gameplay is intact, the graphical fidelity is questionable at best, often struggling to maintain resolution, particularly in the first game. Also, the camera has a weird habit of sticking to the back of your head. It’s particularly bad when playing docked, whereas on the smaller screen it looks a little better.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – A history of violence

Thankfully, you’ll probably be having too much fun to worry about it. Ninja Gaiden is a series built on insane set-pieces, over-the-top action, and brutal, gore-spattered combat. Ninja Gaiden Sigma looks terribly dated now. The washed-out palled and low-detail environments give away its age. The gameplay, too, is much less sophisticated and complex than the follow-ups. It’s still a decent game, but suffers from the constraints of its time. It’s also the clunkiest, performance-wise. The camera occasionally locks behind your shoulder, particularly in corridors, and it’s always jarring. The framerate remains solid, but it’s no match for the other platforms.

As a trilogy, the Master Collection works well enough to tell the story it has. It’s all mostly nonsensical, if we’re dead honest. The story of the “Dragon Ninja”, Ryu Hayabusa is a tale better told with spectacle than speeches. Dialogue tends to be a little cheesy throughout all three games, but the hamminess is part of the charm. Although you’ll occasionally control other characters briefly, Ryu is very much the heart and soul of the franchise.

The first game begins with Ryu’s village in flames and the Black Dragon Sword stolen. Setting out on a quest for vengeance, Ryu meets and allies himself with Rachael, a young woman cursed with demonic blood. By the time you begin the third game, Ryu is working with the CIA and taking on entire terrorist cells single-handedly.

Bloody and brutal

Of course, the main draw here is the combat. Initially it’s a relatively simple system of light and heavy attacks, evades and a smattering of magical Ninpo attacks. Combat in Ninja Gaiden Sigma is enjoyable and fluid enough, but there are long sections that just aren’t as much fun these days. Some of the enemies are damage sponges, and the awkward camera often gets in the way of what you’re trying to do.

Both the quality and quantity of the combat take a big leap skyward in Ninja Gaiden II. The game throws weapons and techniques at Ryu left, right and centre, and the combat is both way more brutal and way more satisfying. There’s a beautiful rhythm to it all as you dodge-evade around enemies tossing shurikens and throwing knives before closing in and dismembering your hapless foes in sprays of blood and tearing flesh. It’s so brutal that it’s actually letdown a little when you slice off an enemy’s arm and he just kind of stands there and keeps shooting. It is amusing though when you take a leg off and the former owner makes a game attempt to crawl across the ground towards you. I imagine them to be gnashing their teeth as they do.

Ninja Gaiden II is a much more complex and difficult game, requiring serious patience to get through. From the outside it looks like a button-masher, but there’s a lot more to it then that. I’d even go so far as to call it nuanced. The abundance of weaponry and Ninpo you unlock throughout continues to make you tougher even as the game itself gets exponentially harder. It’s no Souls game, though, and you can buy curatives and find regular checkpoints to help you progress.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – Nostalgia bait

NG3: Razor’s Edge was originally the Wii-U-exclusive re-up of the underwhelming Ninja Gaiden 3. It added new missions, weapons and mechanics to a game that struggled to recapture the magic of its predecessors. The effort to improve it paid off, too. Razor’s Edge is an enjoyable game in its own right, despite issues with pacing and a lack of originality. The most significant element is Ryu’s “Grip of Murder”, a curse bestowed upon his right arm to drive him to greater acts of violence while feeding on the souls of those he has killed. Again, it’s mostly nonsense, but it’s fun nonsense.

While there doesn’t appear to have been a great deal tweaked or added to the Master Collection (at least not on the Switch) this is still a solid buy for fans of the originals. A handful of extra modes and costumes gives you more to do than just the primary campaigns of each game and offers great value for money – especially if you’re already a fan. It’s hard to imagine anyone who hasn’t played these games before being overly blown away by them when considered beside today’s market leaders. Which is a shame, because there’s so much to love here.

I would have liked a little more work done on the games themselves in terms of ironing out the decades-old jank and upping the graphics on all versions. Also, the Switch Version needed more work to get it running as it should. It’s a little too rough around the edges in places. Taken as it is, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection is a great trilogy of games that will do more than just get the nostalgia juices flowing. It’s a big, loud spectacle of a trilogy and absolutely deserves to be experienced by all fans of brutal action-adventure.