Wales Interactive announces Soul Axiom Rebooted coming to Switch

Wales Interactive have announced that Soul Axiom Rebooted will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam later this month.

Soul Axiom Rebooted is the new enhanced version of the 2016 first-person puzzle game Soul Axiom, set in the cyber-world of Elysia.

The original game was released on Steam, Wii U, Xbox One and PS4 and received nominations for several awards including Best Game at the BAFTA Cymru Awards.

In this new rebooted version players can expect:

Localisation Support

New objective marker system

Major optimisation improvements

Improved checkpoint and save system

Reduced completion requirements

Enhanced dynamic lighting

Many QoL improvements

Reduced base proce

Free artbook and soundtrack DLC (Steam)

The Switch specific features are:

Added motion controls

Added bonus level that weren’t available in the Wii U version

Added built-in achievements

Added gallery for the artbook

720p support in handheld and 900p docked.

You can find out more about all the changes directly at the Wales Interactive website.

Soul Axiom Rebooted will release on 27 February, 2020.