Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles “Epic Build” showcase | Exclusive video

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles on March 26th, and while it’s a relaxed experience, this is an exclusive look at the kind of epic builds you can create if you want to.

Wired Productions has given us an exclusive video during a week where the team is showing off these incredible builds in Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles.

This is what’s possible in Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles, and built by Discord user “Crushius”:

We spoke to developer Tomas Sala recently, where he told us all about his brand of development, how the game came to be, and more. Here’s a snippet:

“It’s as casual as you can get, but it’s also what I want is people to keep building and exploring how to build and what they can build in the landscape. So the solution is always build some more”. But it’s not an empty game, and he shows me trade routes, decisions that will affect your settlements, combat, and the save game of a player who has built something that is, simply put, astonishing, and is apparently still a work in progress.

We played a preview build of the game back in 2023 as well, and enjoyed what we saw. Chris White said: “There are random events that occur as you explore, throwing tough decisions at you from time to time in an effort to find out where your political allegiances lie. Building is straightforward, as in assigning commanders and captains, establishing trade routes, and upgrading settlements, and once you’ve worked out how the basics work, it can be a rewarding experience. It felt great to be back in this world Tomas Sala has created, and I’m looking forward to spend more with it closer to release”.

Meanwhile, Lyle also played it, saying it “has a lot of fantastic ideas, and it’ll be interesting to see how it develops going forward. The city building is really compelling, and every community you make feels uniquely yours. The solo Dev project is shaping up to be something special, and if you don’t believe me then get downloading the evolving demo”

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is out on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on March 26th.