Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles expands and becomes Bulwark: Evolution

Wired Productions has today revealed that Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles is changing its name to Bulwark: Evolution, with a brand new way to play. There will now be three ways to play the game, featuring ‘Total Conquest,’ which starts your experience with every faction at war with each other.

The original way to play is still available, as is the Freebuild Mode, however, Total Conquest provides more of a challenge for those who enjoyed the battle elements of the main campaign.

The beacons are lit, and the fires of war are here! In this challenging new mode, players start Bulwark at war with every possible faction. There’s no diplomacy and the frequency and scale of raids is like nothing they’ve ever seen before. Building alone won’t suffice — players will need grit, determination and strategic know-how in order to survive the onslaught of the Great Ursee.

“And here we are 5 months after launch and I’m still working away as if every week is a new launch,” said Tomas Sala, solo developer of Bulwark: Evolution. “The driver for this is community engagement. Folks coming in and fantasising what the game could and should be, or sharing their frustration where the game doesn’t mix their expectations. This has been a learning experience for me. Ever since my days modding (Moonpath to Elsweyr), I’ve been looking at a way to get back to a more communal form of development.”

“I don’t like premade systems and settled expectations, thus first the evolving demo and now Bulwark Evolution came about. My own way of creating a workable relationship with my audience and community, something modern, flexible and rapidly evolving, where updates come daily not monthly and communication is direct and without intermediates. Bulwark Evolution isn’t the endgame; for me, it marks what I consider as close to a 1.0 version as I can deliver, but it’s just another jumping-off point.”

Along with the name change from Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles to Bulwark: Evolution, there are a number of changes coming on top of the new mode. The open world content has doubled; cleared progression has been added; more strategic options; and new mechanics including new fortresses and the ability to sail your own flagship.

Bulwark: Evolution is available on PC today, with other platforms coming soon.

On September 6, it will be available as part of Steam’s Daily Deal with a 50% discount, supported with the release of the first paid DLC for the game at £1.99.

● The Mad Lector: A disgraced Mancer Lector offers players electrifying upgrades for their settlements that charge up in storms and target attackers with arcing lightning bolts, and an ancient Shocklance upgrade for their surveyor to defend itself with.

● The Mongres Trader Pack: Three indispensable Mongres trader Captains are available to unlock and hire in the Soul Tree. Utilise their potential to provide unmatched Splinter income for your Settlement, allowing players to expand and upgrade faster!