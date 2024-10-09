Bulwark: Evolution update released for free on consoles

Wired Productions and solo developer Tomas Sala have announced the Bulwark: Evolution DLC has been released on consoles.

The update will be free for players across PlayStation and Xbox, and has already launched on PC via Steam, with the team saying it adds “a new layer of depth, strategy, and innovative gameplay mechanics to the immersive world of Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles”.

Check out the console launch trailer, below:

Wired Productions says: Following extensive feedback from players, Bulwark: Evolution now features three distinct ways to play with each mode providing a unique experience:

The Original Bulwark Experience: Players will explore the Great Ursee as they build their grand civilisation, scavenge for resources, create trade routes, and form alliances with other factions scattered across the waves.

Players will explore the Great Ursee as they build their grand civilisation, scavenge for resources, create trade routes, and form alliances with other factions scattered across the waves. Freebuild Mode: Create without consequence in this cosy mode, free from the conflict and challenges of standard play, where players can experiment and build without limits.

Create without consequence in this cosy mode, free from the conflict and challenges of standard play, where players can experiment and build without limits. Total Conquest: The beacons are lit, and the fires of war are here! In this challenging new mode, players start Bulwark at war with every possible faction. There’s no diplomacy and the frequency and scale of raids is like nothing they’ve ever seen before. Building alone won’t suffice — players will need grit, determination and strategic know-how in order to survive the onslaught of the Great Ursee.

The game has doubled its open-world content, enhanced progression clarity, and introduced more strategic options alongside a wealth of new mechanics. Players can now unlock new fortresses and command their own ocean-going flagship to battle even more capable and deadly enemies on the high seas.

Lastly of note, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicle will be 45% off, on sale starting on October 9th for PlayStation and Xbox formats.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicle is out now for PC (Epic Games Store, GOG, Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox.