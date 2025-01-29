Folly of the Wizards announced by Numskull Games

Numskull Games has announced it will be publishing the UpFox Labs developed roguelike “Folly of the Wizards”.

The publisher says of the game: “Enter a comedic 2D roguelike action game that puts you in the shoes of a clumsy wizard apprentice. Join a wacky wizard cult and use unique spells to defeat enemies, explore procedurally generated dungeons, and save the world from chaos”.

Check out the announcement trailer, below:

But beware: the fate of the world rests on your shoulders, and even the smallest decision can have a huge impact. With charming hand-drawn art, quirky characters, and unpredictable gameplay, Folly of the Wizards is the perfect adventure for anyone who loves humour, magic, and mayhem.

Numskull Games has published a few titles now, such as Clive N Wrench, or the beat-em-up Final Vendetta. In our review of Final Vendetta, we said: “Final Vendetta takes what was great about classic beat-em-ups and adds a stylish new look. Combat is mostly addictive, and the variety of enemies and bosses make the playthrough well worth sticking with. It can be challenging at times, and with defending yourself tough to do, it can hurt the overall experience. Regardless, I enjoyed my time with it. Playing with a friend (or a twelve year-old daughter in my case) makes it much better, so if you’re up for some co-op action, it’ll make you appreciate the nuanced combat all the more.”

Folly of the Wizards is coming to PC, Switch, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5, and will available both digitally, and with a boxed copy.