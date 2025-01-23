DOOM: The Dark Ages | All new details from Xbox Developer Direct

For those excited for DOOM: The Dark Ages, id Software has just revealed a ton of details at the Xbox Developer Direct with a video hosted by Hugo Martin, Game Director, and Marty Stratton, Executive Producer. We were already excited with the announcement that more DOOM was on its way, but after seeing a deep dive into the combat, world, story, and more, it’s clear that this is a much bolder and bigger step into hell than ever before. If you’re looking for a breakdown of all the new features, we’ve got you covered, so sit back, relax, and read about everything we know so far.

When will DOOM: The Dark Ages release?

id Software revealed the release date, and it’s coming sooner than anticipated. DOOM: The Dark Ages will be coming May 15 for Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and PC. What’s more, pre-orders are now open.

The story is set before 2016’s DOOM

DOOM: The Dark Ages is a prequel to 2016’s DOOM, and while specifics are still under wraps, we do know that the Slayer is imprisoned at the start of the game, with a big shift in power taking place. It was called a “summer blockbuster event with everything on the line,” and features both old and new characters. It also leads directly into DOOM 2016’s Slayer Testaments, and will act as a perfect entry point for those who may not have played the previous two instalments. What’s also cool is that the narrative has been taken out of codex and will feature in epic cutscenes, making this feel like much more of a spectacle as far as the story is concerned.

What’s new with the combat?

The mantra for DOOM: The Dark Ages was highlighted in the footage of the DOOM Slayer using heavy and grounded weapons when fighting demons. Martin said DOOM 2016 saw you “run and gun,” while DOOM Eternal was all about “jump and shoot.” This time around, you will “stand and fight.” Everything new in the Slayer’s arsenal gives you the ability to face the enemies head on without the need to temporarily flee or find somewhere to hide for a short while.

The Shield Saw

The Slayer’s Shield Saw has multiple purposes, and looks like it’s a vital tool when protecting yourself in combat. You can block and parry with it, as well as deflecting enemy attacks, and all three can be done with one button input. You are an iron tank who is heavy and strong, yet is still fast, and the emphasis on power comes in many forms with your shield acting as the foundation in combat.

Three melee weapons

Fighting up close is going to feel brutal yet satisfying, and id Software has crafted three specific weapons for CQC that look absolutely insane. The first is an Iron Flail which you can plant into an enemy’s skull with ease; the second is an Electrified Gauntlet which burns and shocks the life out of nearby demons; and the third is a DOOM Spiked Mace that hits hard and hurts a lot. These can all be upgraded and can finish off enemies with their a new Glory Kill System that can be initiated from any angle with just two inputs

Tons of new guns

DOOM wouldn’t be the same without a range of inventive and deadly guns that rip demons apart as the bullets shred through their flesh, and it’s no different this time around. In the video we got to see plenty of different guns that were described as “mean, ancient, brutal torture machines built to butcher, impale, and shred the minions of hell with,” and honestly, that’s the coolest way to describe what we’re all going to get to play with. Strafing to aim with guns is viable once again, making it feel like the old school DOOM while still feeling fresh within the confines of this newly envisioned world.

You play as a Mech and a Dragon!

In the video, we got to see two brand new ways to play DOOM, and in The Dark Ages, you’ll be able to pilot the 30-story tall Atlan, a mech that is the size of a building with gauntleted fists to beat the biggest demons you encounter. There’s also a fire-breathing, gun-toting cybernetic dragon to fly around on and rain hellfire from above. Both will have their own bosses as well, which sounds so much fun.

Play how you want with multiple difficulty settings

We get DOOM can be tough if you’re not used to the speed and ferocity of id Software’s insane FPS series. For those that do suffer trying to keep up, along with multiple difficulty levels, there’s a range of sliders that allows the player to play exactly how they want. These sliders are as follows:

Difficulty sliders

Damage to player

Damage to demons

Enemy projectile speed

Enemy aggression

Parry window

Daze duration

Game speed

Resource values

How big is the world?

From what we saw, DOOM: The Dark Ages features a huge open world with multiple places to explore. It has the largest play space ever in a DOOM game, with mines, forests, and dungeons to explore, as well as mysterious worlds from the Slayer’s past. Described as a “DOOM sandbox full of war and riches,” players will be able to fight whoever they want and go wherever they want as well.

Who’s providing the music?

The metal soundtrack is just as much a part of the DOOM franchise as is the guns or hell itself, and the award-winning team at Finishing Move has crafted a soundtrack filled with al the energy and rawness you expect. The team are known for the music to a range of titles including Halo Wars 2, Crackdown 3, and Borderlands 3, so you know the level of quality is going to be high.