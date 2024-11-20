Stalker 2 | How to equip weapons

While exploring the world of Stalker 2, you’ll find plenty of important items and supplies. Quite often, you’ll find weapons that can be scavenged from fallen enemies, but it isn’t clear how to equip them to make it easy to switch them while out in the field. We’ve put together a simple guide that will tell you how to equip weapons in Stalker 2 so it’s much easier to choose between them while out shooting monsters and humans who want you dead.

Open the weapon wheel

Once you’ve acquired enough weapons in Stalker 2, they equip themselves in the weapon wheel. One way to choose them is by pressing LB to open up the wheel, then moving the right analogue to the gun you want and letting go. This isn’t always practical when you’re being chased by some mutated boar. There’s a better way to quickly equip weapons in Stalker 2.

Open the weapon wheel…again

Yes, that pesky weapon wheel needs to be opened, but do so when you know you have a brief moment of respite. Open it up with LB, but you move the right analogue stick, you’ll see two icons in the centre of the wheel with an X and a Y next to them. Choose which weapons you want to switch between while playing, then move the right analogue stick over the first one and press either X or Y. For the second gun, press X or Y again to equip it into the second slot. Now, when you’re walking across the Exclusion Zone in Stalker 2, you’ll be able to equip weapons much quicker by pressing Y to switch between them.