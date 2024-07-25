Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl delayed to November, new videos coming

GSC Game World has announced a new release date for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and it’s now coming on November 20th, to Xbox Series S|X and PC. It was originally planned for a September 5th release.

A new video has been released, and it has a bit of a tongue in cheek title: “Really, Again?”, as the team alludes to the fact it’s not the first release date delayed that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been the victim of.

“We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience. These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more “unexpected anomalies” (or simply “bugs”, as you call them). We are always grateful for your ongoing support and understanding – it means the world to us. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself.” said Yevhen Grygorovych, Game Director at GSC Game World.

But the team isn’t going to leave fans hanging for long, as what it’s calling “the biggest and the most comprehensive update on the game yet” will be happening on August 12th in collaboration with Xbox, showing off interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, loads of new gameplay and cut-scenes, and a full walkthrough of one of the story quests.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is the latest instalment in the acclaimed series that has captivated millions of players globally. This new entry combines first-person shooter elements with immersive sim mechanics and horror, delivering a uniquely intense experience. Featuring unprecedented scale, advanced graphics, and a rich, atmospheric adventure, it promises to be the ultimate S.T.A.L.K.E.R. journey. Since the very start of Russia’s full-fledged war against our country, GSC Game World has been supporting Ukraine in all the ways possible. For those willing to do the same, we recommend following a link to the official charity fund of Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine himself.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to PC and Xbox Series S|X on November 20th.