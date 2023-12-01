Stalker 2 story trailer released, release window re-confirmed

GSC Game World has released a new story trailer for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, reconfirming that it’s coming early next year.

The new trailer for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl clocks in at just over two minutes, and looks pretty impressive, visually. There’s some really spot on lip-syncing and generally, the graphics look seriously good.

The trailer was released on the official Xbox YouTube Channel, with the description “You asked me about my good luck charm, remember? Featuring a huge, borderless open-world and a non-linear story, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 releases on Xbox Series X|S and PС in Q1 2024. Play it day one on Xbox Game Pass”.

Check out the story trailer and official description (from Steam) below:

Chornobyl Exclusion Zone has changed dramatically after the second massive explosion in year 2006. Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, warring factions have made the Zone a very tough place to survive. Nevertheless, artifacts of unbelievable value attracted many people called S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who entered the Zone for their own risk striving to make a fortune out of it or even to find the Truth concealed in the Heart of Chornobyl. Take over a role of the lone stalker and explore photorealistic seamless open world in a 64-km² radioactive zone with a variety of environments that reveal post-apocalyptic atmosphere from different angles. Make your way through the Zone to define your destiny as you choose your paths within highly branching epic story.

One thing that’s particularly good to hear is that the game has been reconfirmed as coming in Q1 2024, so we should be playing it in the first half of next year, at least. After all the studio has been through, the game is looking great if the trailer is anything to go by.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S in Q1 2024.