Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion released

Xbox has announced that the Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune Expansion has been released now, and is free for all owners of the game.

This part of a larger collaboration between Microsoft Flight Simulator and Dune, as there’s also a controller, and some of the stars from the movie have been in videos for the game, too, like Timothée Chalamet, portraying Paul Atreides, and Austin Butler, who embodies Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, whom you can see here.

Check out the launch trailer for the Dune Expansion, below:

Microsoft Flight Simulator, working with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures, for the first time ever is taking you beyond Planet Earth into the harsh deserts of the world of “Dune” and the planet Arrakis. The skies of Arrakis are traversed by a deft craft called an ornithopter, a nimble flying machine propelled by four precisely tuned oscillating wings. The Royal Atreides Ornithopter is a special ultra-performance variant of the craft, renowned for its lightning acceleration, blazing speeds, and precision maneuverability when under the control of pilots skilled in its operation – and who have the fortitude to survive the harsh extremes of Dune. Microsoft Flight Simulator Aviators have the unique opportunity starting today to put their courage and skills, to the test in the cockpit of the Royal Atreides Ornithopter in this latest expansion. which includes three tutorials: take-off, landing, and freefall. Once simmers have mastered the basics, they can move on to attempt the package’s six activities: five-time trials and a daring rescue mission where aviators must save their flight instructor before a massive sandstorm engulfs him.

The controller can be seen on the official blog post, and is only available via a giveaway, but it does look pretty cool, in fairness.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is out now for Xbox Series S|X and Windows PC.