Konami has announced that eFootball has been downloaded 750 million times, and is celebrating this by releasing in-game items, prizes, and events.
For starters, the “Epic: Lionel Messi” card is returning. The card commemorates some of his iconic moments:
- Big Time 27th May 2009
- Big Time 6th May 2015
- Big Time 13th December 2022
From April 25th until May 16th, if you log in to eFootball you can grab items, or take part in events. It’s a three week long celebration, and the bonuses for logging in will total 70 coins, 7 position training programs, and 7 skill training programs. On top of that, you will also get an FC Barcelona highlight Lewandowski card, which Konami says is “a sure fire way to add goals to users’ Dream Team”. The card is a 95-rated centre forward, obviously a 5-star card at that.
The publisher adds that: “In addition, via completion of the Campaign Achievements, users can bolster their in-game resources further with a potential haul of 360,000 GP, 250 eFootball coins, 102,000 Exp, 5 skill programs, and 3 Highlight: European Clubs Chance Deals”.
To celebrate the success on the pitch of our partners, we will be holding an in-game campaign. Lasting from 25th April – 2nd May, the campaign will feature a special player list of ‘Highlight’ cards of FC Internazionale Milano players.
From these, users can gain one as a free log-in present and two more via chance deals to be won from the in-game Theme Event. All regular squad players will be given a live update rating of “A” class.
You can see an image of the Inter Milan players, above.
It was only in January that the game hit 700 million downloads, which caused more celebratory items and in-game events to happen. The online finals for the eFootball Championship 2024 are happening soon, as well.
eFootball is out now and free to play on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.