eFootball update sees new gameplay features and campaigns added

Konami has released the latest eFootball update, featuring plenty of new gameplay features and campaigns, including Finesse Dribble and a Showtime Messi Card.
You can learn all about the changes coming in the new eFootball update below:
New features
- Finesse Dribble: Master the art of tactical play with the new “Finesse Dribble” feature, offering enhanced control and strategic depth in every match.
- Booster Slots: Customize and elevate your players with the new “Booster Slot” system. Use “Random” or “Select” Booster Tokens to apply one of 17 unique Boosters, with legendary players like Ronaldinho, Ludovic Giuly, and Deco featuring Epic cards in this update.
- No More Contract Limits: Enjoy unparalleled freedom as we’ve removed contract limits, allowing users to field all their players, regardless of their signing date. Players with expired contracts are also back in the game!
- Automatic Player Progression: Say goodbye to the complexities of player upgrades! The new automatic progression system simplifies training, letting you focus on the game rather than balance complexities. Plus, you can now reset player progression without spending GP.
New campaigns
- Showtime Messi Card: Complete the “Skill Up” tutorial to earn a Showtime Messi card, alongside 7 random booster tokens, 7 skill training programs, and 300 eFootball™ coins as part of our free login bonuses.
- Startup Campaign: Don’t miss out on special login presents featuring Highlight cards of FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski and FC Bayern’s Leroy Sané. Enjoy exclusive lottery chance deals for both FC Barcelona and FC Bayern, plus a suite of campaign achievements and Tour Events that offer extensive in-game rewards.
- Ambassador Edition: Messi and Neymar make their mark in the “Ambassador Edition,” featuring special packs that include 10 world-class players who have played alongside these footballing icons. Available for both mobile and Steam, these packs promise to enhance your roster with star power.