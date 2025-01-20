Podcast 559: Ys Memoire, Aloft (early access), Citizen Sleeper

The podcast is back after our winter break! We’ve need a reset after nearly 20 hours of game of the year discussions, but it’s time to get going with more new games, with another big year of games to come.

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana isn’t technically new, but it is a new release, and both Lyle and Adam have been playing that with its new-era release. Elsewhere, Mick and Steve have been playing early access survival game ALOFT, but it seems to have quite a gimmick going for it. Lastly on the first episode of 2025, Adam and Mick have been finally playing the first Citizen Sleeper game and… well, they’re rather blown away.

