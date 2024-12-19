Game of the Year 2024 Podcast Day Four – Best Story, Best Moment

Day four of the GodisaGeek Game of the Year 2024 deliberations is here, and it’s another bumper episode.

While not quite as long as the epic day four from 2023, the team start out being worried about there not being enough good stories in 2024, before slowly realising it’s actually been a rather incredible year for stories in games.

As usual, we can’t talk about stories and moments without spoilers, so be warned. We do try to avoid it unless necessary, but it is necessary a lot: sorry! The major spoilers will obviously be in the second part of this podcast, talking about specific moments from games, and so therefore you might want to finish up the stories of games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, although we do steer away from full spoilers for those, as best we can.

