Stalker 2 | How to remove and pass an anomaly

Stalker 2 is finally out, and the radiated Exclusion zone is yours to explore and survive in. Other than the dangerous humans and mutated creatures roaming the world, there are also clear blobs of energy called anomalies that you’ll have to deal with. If you get too close to them, they’ll suck you in and kill you instantly. If you manage to escape their grasp at the last minute, you will survive but they’ll take a big chunk of your energy. Whether it is one anomaly or two, they’re tricky to deal with in Stalker 2. If you’re finding it tough, we’ve put together a quick and easy guide to know exactly how they work, and how to get past an anomaly in Stalker 2.

Listen to your scanner

Whenever you get close to an anomaly in Stalker 2, you’ll begin to hear a beep on your scanner. The closer you get, the quicker the beeping becomes. The best thing to do is stand still and take a moment to check your surroundings for any distortion in the air. As they are clear, it’s not always obvious to notice them, especially when the weather is bad. Anomalies look like large drops of water, so an easy way to notice is by looking at the distance and see if anything doesn’t look normal.

Throw a bolt, wait for a reaction

After a short while in Stalker 2, you’ll be given the option to throw a bolt at an anomaly after being surrounded by a few of them, although it isn’t explained very well. The easiest way to get away from them is to throw a bolt at an anomaly and wait for a change in the way it looks, almost like a flicker. It will then disappear. You need to be quick and move through the area it once was because they will reappear again between five to ten seconds. If there is more than once anomaly, you’ll need to remove a few of them in the direction you want to head because even though you’ve moved one, the others next to it might still suck you in.

Basically, be fast. Throw that bolt to reveal it, then run like mad. You’ve got this, Stalker!