Assassin’s Creed Shadows feels rich and vibrant so far | Hands-on preview

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been a long time coming. Fans of the Assassin’s Creed series have long been asking, nay begging, for the opportunity to inhabit the guise of what many would consider to be the ultimate assassin, that of the ninja. Well, that moment has finally come with the latest installment of this long running franchise. Touted as the ultimate Assassin’s Creed experience, once again you’ll take to the Animus, albeit with an air of corruption and menace this time around, to play as two protagonists navigating around a captivating recreation of Japan in 1579, during the Sengoku period, a time synonymous with civil war and social unrest.

Unlike previous outings, your choice of assassin will not feel like just another re-skin but will directly affect your playstyle and path through the game. Naoe, a female ninja or shinobi, plays exactly like I dreamed she would. A master of parkour and stealth, Naoe is the choice when a more deft touch is needed, relying on mechanics of light and shade, leaping from rooftop to rooftop, making use of a grappling hook to remain hidden from the gaze of her enemies below. This is the return of a mechanic from Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, a small on-screen indicator highlighting overhangs to attach your rope to before nimbly climbing to a particularly advantageous vantage point or maybe allowing you to swing high above blissfully unaware enemies before silently diving down to administer a singularly fatal stroke. Her light and agile fighting style feels delicate yet deadly.

At the other end of the scale is Yasuke, an absolute powerhouse of a man, an intimidating physical presence on-screen. Should you fancy a change from the softly, softly approach, why not just barge straight through the front door, smashing your enemies asunder? There’s far less subtlety here, with Yasuke feeling tanky and powerful, his formidable frame dominating each combat encounter. That’s not to say that you can’t still employ some more stealthy tactics to get the upper hand on your victims but, when the swords come out to play, Yasuke’s heavyweight fighting style will soon make short work of whatever gets in your way.

Combat has continually evolved throughout the generations, from the simple back and forth swordplay of Ezio Auditore to the multi-faceted fights of Eivor Varinsdottir and Assassin’s Creed Shadows is no exception. Enemies will try to swarm you, often forcing a tactical retreat or to be at risk of being overwhelmed. Attacks aren’t single strokes but are swift combos, forcing a flurry of parrying strokes, reminding me fleetingly of Sekiro. The parry timing itself offers variation, as a poorly timed execution will only slightly knock your opponent, barely upsetting their balance, whereas a perfectly timed sword swing will open them up for a full on counter attack. For those not wanting to wage a full frontal assault, assassinations are as satisfying as ever, with weaker enemies being taken out in a single swift motion. The larger or more armoured foes might not go down first try but this can be unlocked as an option in your ever growing arsenal of moves in each character’s skill tree.

Much like the recent Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla, there are a number of special abilities to be utilised in fighting, such as a thrusting dash to quickly cover distance to your target or, a personal favourite, initialising a particularly cinematic attack, the screen turning monochrome for a moment (a nod to Japanese movie director Akira Kurasawa) before a burst of vibrant red slashes across your screen as you in turn slash your enemy. Weapons each have their own skill trees and there’s numerous skill options to open from the abilities menu as your experience builds. If what I’ve seen so far is anything to go by, I can’t wait to try them all out.

Being an open world, you can choose to traverse the lands either by foot or on horseback for a faster option to reach those far away lands at the edge of the map. I have to say that this is the best horse hair that I have seen rendered since Red Dead Redemption 2, glossy and gently wavering during a gallop as you crouch in the saddle, ready to pounce at a moment’s notice.

Exploration has evolved from running around a densely covered map of tick boxes to a more subtle and eye-pleasing affair. Interesting landmarks are roughly marked out, a fog-of-war covering the areas yet to be explored. Gone are the synchronization points that instantly fill your view with hundreds of collectibles. Instead, you’ll climb up and actually take stock of the world around you. Seek out points of interest, mark them out and then go seek your fortune (or downfall). Exploration is much less of a hand-held experience this time around and is all the better for being less strictly guided than previously. There are soldier-filled camps to loot, villagers to lend a helping hand to, shrines to be admired and cranes to paint amongst various other activities to keep you amused off of the narrative path. The delicate touch has also been extended to story quests, with direct guidance giving way to a more hint heavy system. You’ll be informed of your target being in a given area but not much more than that scant outline. You’ll have to scout around and find your own way to the soon to be corpse.

With so much to explore, our protagonists can enlist the help of scouts to retrieve information throughout the world, making the hunt for your quarry a little easier or to bring another sword to the fight, somewhat evening the odds. Summoned with a button press, these recruited allies can prove to be invaluable in a tight spot and having a friend by your side really helps to ground you in the moment to moment action.

On the more practical side of things, there are a number of quality of life improvements that really added to my enjoyment during this brief visit to Japan. For the times you are tasked to follow NPCs, there’s a toggle to allow for automatic speed adjustment, no more stop/start running alongside your companion. General walking speed can also be adjusted to your liking. An already highly customisable HUD can now be completely hidden at the push of a button to add a further level of immersion and depth. Combine this with toggleable paths to your chosen destination and you can easily create a level of in-game guidance suited to your particular mood or skill level.

I was always extremely excited for this game, having been a fan of the series since its original release on Xbox 360 and having spent literally hundreds of hours exploring each immersive setting over the years. Assassin’s Creed Shadows feels rich and vibrant, practically bursting with adventure and with danger around every corner. Feeling more adult themed than ever before and seemingly pulling no emotional punches, I’m itching to spend more time with both Naoe and Yasuke, to delve into their pasts and to see just where their futures lead. The time that I’ve spent playing so far have just fuelled my hunger further, and I genuinely can’t wait to get my hands on final product and lose yet another hundred hours in virtual tourism. So if anyone wants me, I’ll be exploring the bloody history of Japan, throughout beautifully dynamic changing seasons, in all of its gory glory and splendour. And yes, I’ll be petting cats. All of the cats.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on March 20th.