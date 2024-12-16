Game of the Year 2024 Podcast Day One: Best re-release, Nicest surprise, Best DLC

It’s time. It’s finally time! Day one of the GodisaGeek Game of the Year 2024 deliberations is here, as the team of Adam, Chris H, Chris W, Mick, and Lyle with the now traditional bumper opening episode.

Best re-release starts things off, and seems to be getting bigger and longer every year. Nicest surprise has a few moments that catch everyone out. Biggest disappointment… has gone for 2024. We decided to be positive and take the category we did in our bonus (Patreon Exclusive) day six episode from last year and use that as the third category on day one: welcome to Best DLC.

Right, that’s enough begging for one day, let’s get on with day one! Enjoy!

Join us tomorrow for the next day of festive Game of the Year 2024 deliberations!