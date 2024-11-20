Game release dates 2025: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates

Even though 2024 was pretty big for games, it doesn’t seem like 2025 is going to be any slower, and our 2025 game release dates calendar is going to be helpful in remembering when those big titles are coming up. Surely 2025 will be the year of the Nintendo Switch successor. Will Xbox announce a handheld, or any new models like Sony did with the PS5 Pro? Can handheld PCs continue to be everyone’s favourite? This page will have all the 2025 game release dates, so bookmark it now, and come back regularly.
We’ll update this page when dates change, as well as adding links to our coverage (usually scored reviews) as well. Moreover, if we’ve covered the game with a preview, video, or anything else, we’ll link to it so you can get an early idea of how it’s shaking up. The date this page was last updated will be at the very bottom of the page. Also, if we just list “Xbox” as a format, it means it’s coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, so you know.
2025 Game release dates: January 2025
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) – January 16
- Tales of Graces f Remastered (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 16
- Cuisineer (PC, XSX, PS5) – January 28
- Sniper Elite: Resistance (PC, XSX, PS5) – January 30
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PC) – January 30
February 2025
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 11
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 11
- Avowed (PC, XSX) – February 13
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 14
- Date Everything! (PC, XSX, PS5, Switch) – February 14
- Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered (PC, XSX, PS4, PS5, Switch) – February 14
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 18
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 21
- Monster Hunter Wilds (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 28
2025 Game Release Dates: March 2025
- Two Point Museum (PC, XSX, PS5) – March 4
- Suikoden I & II HD Remaster (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – March 6
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – March 18
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Switch) – March 20
- Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – March 21
- Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (PC, Switch, XSX, PS5) – March 25
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PSVR2) – March 27
- Atomfall (PC, XSX, PS5) – March
April 2025
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC, XSX, PS4, PS5) – April 24
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) – April
May 2025
June 2025
2025 game release dates: July 2025:
August 2025:
2025 game release dates: September 2025
October 2025
November 2025
December 2025
2025 game release dates without a date
- The Alters (PC)
- Borderlands 4 (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- Cronos: The New Dawn (PC, XSX, PS5)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5)
- Doom: The Dark Ages (PC, XSX, PS5)
- Double Dragon Revive (PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5)
- Directive 8020 (PC, XSX, PS5)
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Football Manager 25 (PC, XSX, PS5)
- Ghost of Yotei (PS5)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5)
- Little Nightmares 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX)
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (PC, XSX, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st (Switch)
- Mafia: The Old Country (PC, XSX, PS5)
- Mewgenics (PC)
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PC, XSX, PS5)
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch)
- Monaco 2 (PC)
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A (Switch)
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (Switch)
- Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (PC, XSX, PS4, PS5, Switch)
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, XSX, PS5)
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, XSX, PS5)
2025 game release dates last updated on November 20th 2024.