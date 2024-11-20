Game release dates 2025: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates

Even though 2024 was pretty big for games, it doesn’t seem like 2025 is going to be any slower, and our 2025 game release dates calendar is going to be helpful in remembering when those big titles are coming up. Surely 2025 will be the year of the Nintendo Switch successor. Will Xbox announce a handheld, or any new models like Sony did with the PS5 Pro? Can handheld PCs continue to be everyone’s favourite? This page will have all the 2025 game release dates, so bookmark it now, and come back regularly.

We’ll update this page when dates change, as well as adding links to our coverage (usually scored reviews) as well. Moreover, if we’ve covered the game with a preview, video, or anything else, we’ll link to it so you can get an early idea of how it’s shaking up. The date this page was last updated will be at the very bottom of the page. Also, if we just list “Xbox” as a format, it means it’s coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, so you know.

2025 Game release dates: January 2025

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) – January 16

Tales of Graces f Remastered (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 16

Cuisineer (PC, XSX, PS5) – January 28

Sniper Elite: Resistance (PC, XSX, PS5) – January 30

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PC) – January 30

February 2025

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 11

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 11

Avowed (PC, XSX) – February 13

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 14

Date Everything! (PC, XSX, PS5, Switch) – February 14

Tomb Raider IV–VI Remastered (PC, XSX, PS4, PS5, Switch) – February 14

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 1 (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 18

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 21

Monster Hunter Wilds (PC, XSX, PS5) – February 28

2025 Game Release Dates: March 2025

Two Point Museum (PC, XSX, PS5) – March 4

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – March 6

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 (PC, XSX, PS5) – March 18

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Switch) – March 20

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – March 21

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game (PC, Switch, XSX, PS5) – March 25

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PSVR2) – March 27

Atomfall (PC, XSX, PS5) – March

April 2025

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PC, XSX, PS4, PS5) – April 24

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (Switch) – April

May 2025

June 2025

2025 game release dates: July 2025:

August 2025:

2025 game release dates: September 2025

October 2025

November 2025

December 2025

2025 game release dates without a date

The Alters (PC)

Borderlands 4 (PC, PS5, XSX)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)

Cronos: The New Dawn (PC, XSX, PS5)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5)

Doom: The Dark Ages (PC, XSX, PS5)

Double Dragon Revive (PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5)

Directive 8020 (PC, XSX, PS5)

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Football Manager 25 (PC, XSX, PS5)

Ghost of Yotei (PS5)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5)

Little Nightmares 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, XSX)

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (PC, XSX, PS4, PS5, Switch)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st (Switch)

Mafia: The Old Country (PC, XSX, PS5)

Mewgenics (PC)

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (PC, XSX, PS5)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch)

Monaco 2 (PC)

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (Switch)

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam (Switch)

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (PC, XSX, PS4, PS5, Switch)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (PC, XSX, PS5)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, XSX, PS5)

2025 game release dates last updated on November 20th 2024.