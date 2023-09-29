Game release dates 2024: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates

While 2023 was a massive year for games, it doesn’t seem like 2024 is going to let up any time soon, and our 2024 game release dates calendar is going to be helpful in remembering when those big titles are coming up. There are some big, but long delayed games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming early on, and the rebooted Alone in the Dark was also pushed into 2024.

We’ll update this page when dates change, as well as adding links to our coverage (usually scored reviews) as well. Moreover, if we’ve covered the game with a preview, video, or anything else, we’ll link to it so you can get an early idea of how it’s shaking up. The date this page was last updated will be at the very bottom of the page. Also, if we just list “Xbox” as a format, it means it’s coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, so you know.

2024 Game release dates: January 2024

Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – January 16

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – January 18

Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – January 19

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 25

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 25

Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – January 26

February 2023

Granblue Fantasy: ReLink (PC, PS4, PS5) – February 1

Persona 3 Reload (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox,) February 2

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – February 2

Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC) – February 8

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 14

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) – February 16

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 27

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (PS5) February 29

2024 Game Release Dates: March 2023

Princess Peach: Showtime (Switch) — March 22

April 2024

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – April 22

2024 games with no current date

Foamstars (PS4, PS5)

Frostpunk 2 (PC)

Hades 2 (PC)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Hyper Light Breaker (PC)

Lightyear Frontier (PC, Xbox)

Little Nightmares 3 (PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5)

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Switch) – Summer

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (PC, Xbox Series S|X)

South Park: Snow Day (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series S|X)

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Xbox Series S|X, PC)

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

The Plucky Squire (PC, PS5)

2024 game release dates last updated on September 25th, 2023.