Game release dates 2024: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates

While 2023 was a massive year for games, it doesn’t seem like 2024 is going to let up any time soon, and our 2024 game release dates calendar is going to be helpful in remembering when those big titles are coming up. There are some big, but long delayed games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League coming early on, and the rebooted Alone in the Dark was also pushed into 2024.
We’ll update this page when dates change, as well as adding links to our coverage (usually scored reviews) as well. Moreover, if we’ve covered the game with a preview, video, or anything else, we’ll link to it so you can get an early idea of how it’s shaking up. The date this page was last updated will be at the very bottom of the page. Also, if we just list “Xbox” as a format, it means it’s coming to both Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, so you know.
2024 Game release dates: January 2024
- Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – January 16
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – January 18
- Another Code: Recollection (Switch) – January 19
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 25
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – January 25
- Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – January 26
February 2023
- Granblue Fantasy: ReLink (PC, PS4, PS5) – February 1
- Persona 3 Reload (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox,) February 2
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – February 2
- Helldivers 2 (PS5, PC) – February 8
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 14
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) – February 16
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 27
- Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth (PS5) February 29
2024 Game Release Dates: March 2023
- Princess Peach: Showtime (Switch) — March 22
April 2024
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch) – April 22
2024 games with no current date
- Foamstars (PS4, PS5)
- Frostpunk 2 (PC)
- Hades 2 (PC)
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
- Lightyear Frontier (PC, Xbox)
- Little Nightmares 3 (PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Switch) – Summer
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Switch)
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 (PC, Xbox Series S|X)
- South Park: Snow Day (PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series S|X)
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Xbox Series S|X, PC)
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)
- The Plucky Squire (PC, PS5)
2024 game release dates last updated on September 25th, 2023.